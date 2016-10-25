Breaking barriers with a wrench

By Karin Laub / AP, ZARQA

It is graduation day, and Maryam Mutlaq is celebrating her transformation from stay-at-home mom to licensed plumber.

The training took 18 months. Now, Mutlaq and her 29 classmates — all veiled, most middle-aged — take turns presenting a business plan at the March ceremony.

Mutlaq, 41, speaks with a clear, strong voice and stands out for her detailed vision. She will open a storefront plumbing business, she tells the other women. From there she plans to sell pipes and other spare parts, and book house calls. She’s even picked out a name, Challenge, and a location in an up-and-coming neighborhood in this otherwise drab, impoverished city of more than 1 million people.

It has been a challenge just to come this far in an ultra-conservative community where many women don’t work outside the home at all. Even Mutlaq’s children, who cheer her on from the audience today, fiercely opposed her choice at first. The coming months will determine if she can overcome the odds and turn her bold dream into a real-life business.

For now, in the afterglow of the graduation, she is brimming with optimism.

“We will break down the barriers that have been put up, that say we aren’t capable of doing things as women,” she says. “There is also a barrier of fear within us that has to be broken.”

Mutlaq’s choice of career is rare for the Arab world, where traditional gender roles make men the main breadwinners and confine most women to certain jobs — teachers, nurses, low-level government clerks. Five years ago, the Arab Spring brought the hope of more opportunities for women. Yet that promise has not panned out, analysts and activists say, and in some cases spreading violence has even led to a backlash.

The Arab region scores lowest in the world in the percentage of women who work outside the home— half the global average of about 50 percent. Jordan in turn scores far below the regional average for female labor force participation, with just over 14 percent.

If Mutlaq succeeds, she will join several dozen licensed women plumbers in the nation. But Zarqa is one of toughest places in Jordan, and perhaps even in the region, for women trying to tear down barriers.

This gritty industrial city has absorbed waves of war refugees over the decades, first Palestinians, then Iraqis, then about 150,000 Syrians. Each influx of desperate newcomers has kept unemployment high, now at more than 24 percent, or double the nation’s official average. Zarqa’s despair also makes it a breeding ground for fundamentalist or militant views of Islam, which offer little room for women in the workplace.

PIPE DREAMS

Mutlaq got involved in 2014 in the plumbers’ project, funded by the Millennium Challenge Corp, a US government aid agency, to improve water delivery in Zarqa by preventing leakage. Jordan is one of the world’s driest countries.

The project takes into account a traditional consideration: It would be easier for female plumbers to conduct home visits. Under strict rules of gender separation, a male plumber wouldn’t be allowed to enter when a housewife is home alone, without a male relative as chaperone.

Recruitment was difficult, and Mutlaq was initially skeptical. But her husband Samir, who works in a flower shop, thought it was worth a try. He wanted her to have a life outside the family as the children were growing up. The family, struggling from month to month, could also use a second income.