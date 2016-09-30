Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan

Theater

Acclaimed dramaturge Vladimir Pankov will put on a version of The War beginning in Taipei next week. Based on the novel Death of a Hero, Notes of a Cavalry Officer and The Iliad, the play is a collaboration between the Chekhov International Theatre Festival and the Edinburgh International Festival. It tells the story of a group of optimistic artists living in Paris on the eve of World War I. But as war engulfs the continent, they are forced to confront the dark side of human nature.

■ National Taiwan University of Arts Performance Hall (國立台灣藝術大學演藝廳), 59 Daguan Rd Sec 1, Banciao District, New Taipei City (新北市板橋區大觀路一段59號)

■ Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at 7:30pm and Oct. 9 at 2:30pm. Tickets are NT$500 to NT$2,000, available through NTCH ticketing or online at artsticket.com.tw

Tomorrow is your last chance to see Summer Shorts presented by Tellus Theatre tomorrow at the Red Room. The plays are in English with Chinese subtitles.

■ Red Room, Taiwan Air Force Innovation Base (TAF空總創新基地),177, Jianguo S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市建國南路一段177號).

■ Show starts at 7pm; admission is NT$450 at the door. For more information, check: www.facebook.com/tellus.theatre

Classical music

The Berlin Philharmonic String Quintet will hold a performance tomorrow at the National Concert Hall. The program includes Mozart’s Divertimento in F major, K. 138, Dvorak’s String Quintet, Op. 97, Tchaikovsky’s Lenski’s Aria from Eugen Onegin, for Cello and strings and Piazzolla’s Spring & Winter from The Four Seasons.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tomorrow at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$600 to NT$3,600, available online at tickets.udn.com and FamilyMart (全家) FamiPort kiosks or 7-11 ibon stands

Contemporary

Punk rockers Inhuman (非人物種) play tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 8pm tonight and on Thursday, 7pm on Sunday

■ Admission is NT$700. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Electronic rock duo No Money, No Honey will take the stage tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue in Taipei for indie rock artists. The duo will be joined by Amelia and Color Domes. Tomorrow, the venue hosts Japanese visual kei band D=OUT. Local punks Mad Dog (瘋狗) play on Sunday with Before After (急診室). Yoshi Nori, Boris Ocram and Gary Lacosta will put on an evening of techno and house tonight at Korner, a club located inside The Wall. They will be joined by NDRU Innerwork, Lyova Lyubov and Andy Chiu. The techno/house fun continues tomorrow with Voiski from France and disconnected, Initials B.B. and others.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start tonight and Sunday at 7:30pm and tomorrow at 3pm; Korner shows start at 11:50pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$350 tonight, NT$2,000 tomorrow and NT$500 on Sunday; Korner tickets cost NT$200 tonight and NT$550 tomorrow, available online through thewall.tw

Folk group Wooden Glasses Band (木眼鏡) will play a set on Wednesday at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Show starts at 8pm