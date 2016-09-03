Book review: Salaryman looks to the past for color

By David Frazier / Contributing reporter

It has been a while since Haruki Murakami has given us the taut, narrative package of a 300-page novel. Over the last two decades, he has produced collections of short stories, non-fiction meditations and very long (and in my view, meandering) novels like 1Q84 and Kafka on the Shore. Those gave his readers their fix, their happy sojourns into what his fans call the “Murakami world.” But in his most recent book, Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage, the 67-year-old Japanese author has delivered his most deftly told love story since Norwegian Wood, a story that is at once incredibly ordinary and yet told in a way that is utterly magical. It is a telling parable of contemporary life, and also possibly his most “Japanese” novel to date.

Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki focuses on the existential hopes and traumas of a man as he ages out of the eternal promises of high school friendships into the highly segmented, middle-aged society of single-person apartments, train station commutes and salaried employment. Murakami has always set his novels in Japan and featured Japanese characters, but this is the first that feels like a meditation on Japanese society itself.

When I started reading Murakami 20 years ago, borrowing novel after novel from the Taipei Public Library on Jianguo South Road (建國南路), one of my great impressions was about how culturally nonspecific, or even generically Western, his stories felt. His characters listened to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, they read Sherlock Holmes and drank whisky. They had sex, fell in love and held an honest confusion about the meaning of their jobs, lives and goals. His prose felt strangely international, as if hardly translated. One of his English translators, Jay Rubin, even wrote a book about that.

Publication Notes Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage By Haruki Murakami 298 pages Vintage Books Paperback: UK



Rubin described Murakami as a huge fan of Raymond Carver, who translated his novels and short stories in the afternoons, after spending his mornings writing novels. When writing Japanese, he often conceived of thoughts in English and translated back to Japanese. The result is a sort of universalist prose that’s perfect for a globalized world. It translates easily into a multitude of languages (more than 50 so far); linguistic plays are kept to a minimum, cultural references carry easily and there is a seeming absence of the “untranslatable.” Murakami’s prose seems to anticipate the Internet age, where all information is supposed to be — and in fact designed to be — universal.

Yet despite Murakami’s globalist prose, Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki feels like a conscious attempt to come to terms with contemporary Japan. Admittedly it’s the only Murakami novel I have ever read while in Japan. And my impression of the novel is certainly grounded in my own experience of Tokyo’s vast train networks, masses of commuters and the unexpectedly pristine natural setting and tall trees of Yoyogi Park.

The novel’s titular character, Tsukuru Tazaki, is almost an archetypal Japanese conformist, a man who designs train stations for a living, takes moderate daily exercise, and in every way lives a routine existence. Though Murakami never describes him as such, Tazaki is a salaryman. Near the novel’s end, however, Murakami steps out of the narrative for a moment to offer the opinions of Murakami the essayist. Here he takes issue with a photo of Japanese salarymen published in the international press in the 1990s.