Green heat

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing reporter

Most people tend to associate the heat and pungency of chili with the color red. A Thai red curry screams hot spiciness even before you have tasted it, and you can easily have a deep red dish such as chicken cacciatore, which is made sweet and luscious with the use of red bell peppers. So green chilies, which range in flavor from mild sweetness to blistering, mouth-burning spiciness can serve up some unwelcome surprises. In Taiwan, were vegetables are not always clearly labeled, it is always best to ask your grocer what you might expect, or taste a little bit before seasoning your dish just to see where your particular chili ranks on the spiciness scale.

These reflections were prompted by watching an exchange at my local market between a customer and an Aboriginal woman at my usual vegetable stall. The question was: Were the chilies hot? “Not at all!” came the response, the stallholder eager to move her produce. But before the customer could pay, another of the costermongers piped up, “Those are quite hot, actually!” The bag of chilies was replaced, and meanwhile an energetic discussion ensued on the hotness of those particular chilies.

I never found out if those chilies were ever sold to that particular customer, but when I got my own bag of chilies back home, I found they were of a middling heat that suited my palate very nicely. These were fat, stubby green chilies that have a look very similar to jalapenos, and may very well be of the same variety. They are certainly well suited to pickling, and in Hualien make their appearance as “peeled chilies” (剝皮辣椒), which are sold in stores specializing in local “specialties.” These Taiwanese pickled chilies can be remarkably tasty, and while they might not do justice to a pulled pork sandwich, they can make a delightful meal of white rice, a fried egg and soy sauce if you have nothing else on hand. A dozen chopped and added to egg fried rice gives the dish a nice Southeast Asian tang that works brilliantly with a bit of Indonesian sweet soy (ketjup manis).

It is worth noting that the quality of these pickles varies wildly and you probably won’t be getting anything much if you are picking up a few jars in a specialty store on the No. 9 Expressway, so as with any food products, it is always best to seek out a reputable manufacturer. Good “peeled chilies” give depth of flavor as well as heat, while second-rate products tend to taste of little more than soy and sugar.

These green chilies, let us call them jalapenos for convenience, have a gentle heat that can be tamed further by removal of the seeds and ribs, and have a rich herbal flavor that can enhance the savor of many a dish. I speak as a chili lover who finds the tongue tingling and belly warming properties of any chili something to cherish, but Taiwan’s jalapenos might be regarded as an excellent gateway drug to those finding their way into the sick world of culinary heat-seekers.

There are those who seek out massive blasts of heat from chilies, and while these jalapenos can stand tall in the ranks of chili power, managing to marshal 2,500 to 5,000 Scoville heat units, the official scale of the chili heat, the same as original Tabasco brand pepper sauce, according to chiliworld.com (www.chiliworld.com). The bird’s eye chili, which is also widely available in Taiwan, scores between 100,000 to 225,000 units on this scale, is also delicious when prepared correctly. For comparison, defensive pepper spray scores 2 million units, but you really don’t want to be eating that stuff for dinner unless you have some serious pain issues. (To scratch that itch, the Da’ Bomb The Final Answer, a hot sauce that scores 1.5 million units but is nevertheless intended for consumption as a condiment.)