Events and entertainment listings

There are a handful of tickets left for tonight’s performance by acclaimed US jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd and his quartet, who will play at the National Concert Hall (國家音樂廳) as part of the 2016 Summer Jazz festival. Lloyd’s sound ranges over gospel, blues, pop and folk music.

■ Tickets are NT$500 to NT$2,500, available through www.artsticket.com.tw

■ Tonight at 7:30pm

The tickets for indie pop outfit Come on! Bay Bay! (來吧!焙焙), who play tonight and Sunday at the The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue for indie rock artists, are sold out. Japanese-Taiwanese act Plan-D will play tunes off their EP, Different for Different tomorrow. Tonight at Korner, which is located inside The Wall, it is a night of grime with Loom, who will share the venue with Sonia, Legacy and Sarow, among others. Tomorrow it’s a night of techno with diskonnected, Al Burrow, Toska Narcissus, Mike Parker and others.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ Shows for tomorrow at the Wall begin at 7:30pm; the doors for Korner open at 11:50pm

■ Tickets cost NT$450 tomorrow at The Wall and NT$500 tonight and NT$650 tomorrow at Korner, available online through thewall.tw

Not For Sale (非賣品), a group that combines music, theater, installation and film, plays Sunday at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Shows start at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$500. Tickets for the venue’s concerts can be purchased online through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Pop musician Ko Chih-tang (柯智棠) will appear today and tomorrow at APA Mini (小地方展演空間) as part of his cross-nation tour.

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Shows start 7:30pm tonight and tomorrow

■ Admission is NT$600 tonight and tomorrow, available through www.indievox.com

Tonight is a night of punk, indie rock and dream pop at indie rock club Revolver with Taichung’s BB Bomb (BB彈), garage rockers Bowztiger (包子虎樂團) and the hard-to-describe Be Bop Kids. Tomorrow the night kicks off at 7:30pm with live bands including Taipei-based post-rock band Sodium, blues/country/grunge outfit Anteater (食蟻獸) and Cruising (徐行). Later in the evening, ACG (anime, comics and games) bands will take the stage and include B.L.A., Bonnie Bun, Candy Star, and from Japan girlband Marinablue and Tenohira.

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei

■ Show starts tonight at 9:30pm, 7:30pm and 11:50 tomorrow

■ Admission is NT$300

Amis noise folk artists Outlet Drift (漂流出口) will hold a concert on Wednesday at Pipe Live Music, a major venue for indie music and parties.

■ 1 Siyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市思源路1號), tel: (02) 2364-8198. On the Net: www.pipemusic.com.tw

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$600, available through www.indievox.com, pipemusic.kktix.cc and at FamilyMart (全家) FamiPort kiosks

Paiwan folk/blues musician Danubak (毛恩足) takes the stage tonight at Witch House (女巫店), an intimate coffeehouse-style venue in the National Taiwan University area. Tomorrow it is singer and guitarist Shao (郭修彧).

■ 7, Ln 56, Xinsheng S Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市新生南路三段56巷7號), tel: (02) 2362-5494. On the Net: www.witchhouse.org