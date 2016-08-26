Highlight: Surf Costume Competition Charity Event

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

The surf costume competition, which sees surfers donning superhero outfits, French maid corsets and what not while they try to catch waves, is back tomorrow for the third year in a row at Waiao Beach (外澳) in Yilan County (宜蘭).

The NT$500 registration fee paid by competitors will be donated to the Eden Social Welfare Foundation (伊甸社會福利基金會), which helps underprivileged children.

While spectators need not pay an admission fee, donations to the charity, are, of course, welcome.

The competition will take place from 2pm to 4pm. Participants will be judged according to the following categories: best costume, best wipe out and best pose (as related to their costume).

The afternoon will be followed by the awards ceremony and live music by African Beach Beats, who will also be offering drumming lessons for NT$300. Again, if you’re just coming to watch the competition, there’s no need to don a costume, although that isn’t discouraged, either.

■ Tomorrow from 2:30pm to 8pm at Rising Sun Surf Inn by Waiao Train Station (外澳火車站). Take the bus from Taipei City Hall Bus Station (市府轉運站) to Jiaosi (礁溪) for NT$90, then the train three stops northbound to Waiao for NT$15. Total commute is slightly over an hour

■ Admission is free. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1763042870619665