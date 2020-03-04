As coronavirus slams Italy, paralysis and anxiety spread

By Emilio Parodi and Angelo Amante / Reuters, MILAN

At the epicenter of Europe’s worst outbreak of coronavirus to date, daily life has taken on an eerie, aimless calm. It is at night that the worry takes over.

“You can hear the ambulances coming and going, and maybe they’re going to sick people who have nothing to do with the coronavirus, but it worries you just the same,” said Davide Benelli from his home in Casalpusterlengo, a town of about 15,000 in Italy’s quarantined “red zone” where the disease broke out more than a week ago.

People in the zone wake up to closed cafes, restaurants and schools; farmers worry that planting should be starting around now. Parents try to keep their children amused with games or jobs around the house, or go on bike rides or drives to break the boredom.

As the economic shocks triggered by this paralysis in the country’s northern industrial heartland reverberate across Europe, Italians are still trying to come to grips with how a seemingly isolated case could balloon within days, to bring the eurozone’s third-largest economy to the brink of recession.

More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Authorities have put part of Italy’s most productive region into lockdown, shut the Venice carnival, one of its main tourist events, and postponed Milan’s showpiece design fair.

Lombardy, the region around Italy’s financial capital, Milan, sits on the border with Switzerland and is one of the richest and most productive in Europe. Along with neighboring Veneto, the other main area hit by the outbreak, it generates about one-third of Italy’s economic output.

Economists expect the crisis to tip Italy’s already struggling economy into recession by the end of the first quarter, with knock-on effects likely to last for months.

“In Veneto, we have 600,000 businesses and we make 150 billion euros [US$167 billion] of GDP per year, if we go into recession, Italy will fail,” Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said.

The lockdown, which started on Feb. 23, affects 10 towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto and isolates about 50,000 people from the outside world. Trucks can get in and out with bare essentials, but police roadblocks keep everyone else in.

Italy’s case reveals how vulnerable a Western economy can be to unexpected outside events. The red zone and the region around it is a microcosm of the Italian economy. The area contains everything from warehouses and logistics centers for companies to cheese and dairy processing centers.

Local engineering unions say about 6,000 manufacturing workers, mainly those living in the red zone, have been sent home or put on short hours.

“We are very worried. We’ll have to wait a couple of months for a reliable estimate of the effects on employment ... but the initial signals are alarming,” said Andrea Donega, secretary-general of the regional branch of the FIM-CISL union.

Banks are taking steps to ensure people can access cash. Banco BPM SpA, one of the region’s main banks, has temporarily stopped charging customers from other banks who use its ATMs.

It is hurting areas of Italy barely touched by the virus.

Italy’s tourism federation, Assoturismo, said that up to 90 percent of hotel and travel agency bookings had been canceled in Rome for this month and up to 80 percent in Sicily, as school trips and conferences across the country were called off, and foreigners opted for caution.