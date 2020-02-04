KMT must tackle the new reality

By Alfred E. Tsai 蔡而復

After crushing defeats in the presidential and legislative elections last month, a desperate and heated debate has unfolded within the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to re-examine its China policy and rejuvenate its leadership. Prominent calls have included abandoning the “1992 consensus” (whereby Taiwan and China acknowledge the principle of “one China,” but maintain respective interpretations of what that means) and dropping “China” from the party’s name altogether to reclaim popular support.

However, conservatives within the KMT argue that doing so would run contrary to the party’s core values and the Republic of China Constitution.

The age-old KMT is facing a crisis of continued survival for losing touch with the younger generation in Taiwan. For many years, the party has failed to inject new blood and been ineffective communicating with young voters. On the other hand, the KMT has persistently been tagged by its opponents and international media as “pro-China” for taking more cordial positions on cross-strait relations. Around election time, political events related to China have almost certainly been exploited to the party’s disadvantage.

Once trailing in the opinion polls, but recently re-elected by a landslide, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) reversed their political fortunes in large part thanks to voters’ growing fear of China. Protests in Hong Kong conveyed a renewed urgency to voters of preserving Taiwan’s democracy and way of life in face of the powerful neighbor across the Strait.

Besides the economy, at the heart of this year’s elections was arguably the key issue of national identity. Beijing’s actions, as well as political changes within Taiwan, have changed how people identify themselves. Many more people now see themselves as Taiwanese instead of Chinese or both. This is particularly true among the younger generation, including first-time voters this year, who are sympathetic to a separate identity and Taiwan as an independent country.

To be fair, the KMT’s cross-strait policies based upon the “1992 consensus” enabled Taiwan to maintain peaceful and stable relations with the Chinese mainland during the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) from 2008 to 2016. Under president Ma, Taiwan preserved its democracy, while building stronger economic ties with the mainland, culminating in direct flights, increased tourism and the 2015 leaders’ summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Singapore.

Strategically, it is becoming ever more difficult for the KMT to sustain the “1992 consensus,” because of changes in Taiwanese identity and stakeholders involved having increasingly divergent interpretations as to what it means. Since 2016, China has only become more assertive and dominant, hardening its insistence that Taiwan accept the “one China” principle and eventual unification under a “one country, two systems” formula (which has eroded freedoms and led to large-scale protests in Hong Kong), establishing diplomatic relations with eight countries that previously recognized Taiwan, and stepping up military aircraft patrols around Taiwan.

The recent outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus demonstrates how Beijing’s continued isolation of Taiwan in the international community creates a significant loophole to global health and harms the interests of Taiwanese.