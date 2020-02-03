Misinformation spreading faster than coronavirus

By Julia Carrie Wong / The Guardian, SAN FRANCISCO

It is no coincidence that Internet phenomena share a vocabulary with certain diseases. As fast as a viral pathogen can spread in a world connected by air travel, bad information can move even faster.

Very few people outside of China have been infected with the new coronavirus that was first detected late last year and was declared a global health emergency last week, but millions have already been exposed to false information about the virus.

And while we may not be able to measure the damage that misinformation poses to society in the same way that we can take a patient’s temperature, it is undeniable that the damage is real.

Recent outbreaks of measles in countries that had previously eradicated the disease, but then become centers of anti-vaxx conspiracy mongering, are one concrete example of how disinformation can lead to concrete harm.

Already, East Asians in Europe and the Americas are reporting incidents of racist hostility and exclusion. Such experiences will not be counted among the casualties of the disease, but will nevertheless leave a mark on their lives.

Disinformation experts and fact-checkers are working overtime to attempt to clean up the mess of honest misunderstandings, hoaxes and malicious lies that have spread across the Internet.

Naturally, attention has again turned to social media users and the social media companies whose platforms have played an important role in accelerating the frictionless spread of falsehood.

It is certainly fair to expect Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok, among others, to do everything they can to mitigate misinformation amid a global health emergency.

Facebook and YouTube were incredibly negligent even as they grew into dominant providers of news and information, only agreeing to take proactive steps to address conspiracy theories about breaking news and health disinformation after facing considerable pressure from the press and politicians.

However, it is also important for the professional news media to acknowledge — and work to correct — its own role in disseminating disinformation.

Half of the top 10 most shared English-language links about coronavirus on Facebook from last month were hyperbolic, fear-mongering and at times blatantly misleading articles from actual news outlets, according to a review of data from CrowdTangle.

Among the blatantly misleading is an article by the Daily Mail suggesting that the coronavirus outbreak was caused by Chinese people eating “bat soup” that was shared more than 96,000 times on Facebook.

The “bat soup” canard is a classic example of disinformation — and a potent one.

Like much of the most persuasive disinformation, the story involves elements of truth taken out of context and repackaged in a way that seems true because it affirms a particular worldview.

In this case, actual footage of a Chinese woman eating a bat in soup was ripped out of its actual context (a travel blogger’s video from a restaurant in Palau filmed in 2016) and spuriously linked to the fact that some coronaviruses originate from bats, in order to create a narrative that appealed to a Western audience’s racist fascination with Chinese appetites.

“Revolting footage shows Chinese woman eating a whole bat at a fancy restaurant as scientists link the deadly coronavirus to the flying mammals,” the Daily Mail’s headline read.