How to ensure your privacy and safety around smart devices

By Anick Jesdanun / AP, NEW YORK

Did someone invite a spy into your home over the holidays? Maybe so, if a friend or family member gave you a voice-controlled speaker or some other smart device.

It is easy to forget, but everything from Internet-connected speakers with voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa to TV sets with built-in Netflix can be always listening — and sometimes watching, too. As with almost all new technology, installing such devices means balancing privacy risks with the conveniences they offer.

Research firm International Data Corp has estimated that worldwide shipments of smart speakers, security cameras and other devices last year totaled 815 million, up 23 percent from 2018.

Many of the sales are for gifts.

You could sidestep the risks altogether by returning the devices right away, but if you decide to keep them — and the artificial intelligence behind them — there are a few things you can do to minimize their eavesdropping potential.

SPEAKERS LISTEN

Smart speakers such as Amazon’s Echo and Google Home let you check weather and appointments with simple voice commands. Fancier versions come with cameras and screens.

Many of these devices listen constantly for commands and connect to corporate servers to carry them out. Typically, they will ignore private chatter and transmit sound recordings only when you trigger the device, such as by pressing a button or speaking a command phrase such as: “OK Google.”

Some gadgets also have a mute button to disable the microphones completely.

However, there is no easy way for consumers to verify those safeguards. In one case, the Alexa assistant in an Echo device misheard background conversation as a command to send the chatter to an acquaintance — and so it did.

One more catch: Voice commands sent over the Internet are typically stored indefinitely and might include conversations in the background. They can be sought in lawsuits and investigations.

Reputable companies let you review and delete your voice history: Amazon now lets you request automatic deletions after three or 18 months — but you need to set that up and there is no option to keep Amazon from saving your command history at all.

Until recently, tech companies allowed employees and contractors to review the voice interactions for quality control — and some of those details leaked. Following a backlash, many companies are at least making it clearer and easier to opt out of human review. Pay attention to your choices.

If you have children, set up a passcode for shopping if your speaker allows it. Otherwise, it can be child’s play for a kid to order toys and other goodies through Alexa.

As for those screen models, many also have cameras for video chats. When you are not using the device, consider turning it around to face the wall, especially in the bedroom and other private settings. Or stick a bandage or some tape over the camera. It should not be recording, but why tempt fate?

SECURITY WITH CAMERAS

Online security cameras let you check in on your pets or kids when you are not home. Amazon’s Ring doorbell lets you check who is at the door without getting up.

Here is the rub: If you can view video on an app, it is possible that a skilled hacker can, too.

When you use the same password for multiple services, a hacker stealing your password from one place can try it on the camera service, too. So do not reuse passwords.