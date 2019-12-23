The Britons who are refusing to leave the EU

By Clare Baldwin / Reuters, LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a thumping election victory last week on a campaign to “get Brexit done,” but not before some wealthy donors to his Conservative Party quietly took steps to stay inside the EU.

Cypriot government documents seen by reporters show that Conservative Party donors have sought citizenship of the island, an EU member state, since Britain voted to leave the bloc in 2016.

They include billionaire Alan Howard, one of Britain’s best-known hedge fund managers, and Jeremy Isaacs, the former chief executive officer of Lehman Brothers for Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The Cypriot Ministry of the Interior recommended that both men’s applications be approved, the government documents show.

The Conservative Party won another term in office last week after an election campaign that was dominated by Brexit. Johnson called the election to try to gain a majority in Parliament to push through his plan to take Britain out of the EU early next year.

That some Brits who made a career out of assessing risk have applied for second passports might suggest sagging confidence in Britain’s economy after it leaves the EU.

A broker who makes his living handling such passports said that he has seen a surge of inquiries from Britons looking for ways to keep their EU citizenship.

“Brexit is the only factor driving this,” said Paul Williams, chief executive officer of passport brokerage La Vida Golden Visas.

The right to live, work, study or set up business anywhere in Europe — “that all changes with Brexit,” Williams said.

According to the British Electoral Commission, Howard donated at least ￡129,000 (US$167,730) to the Conservative Party personally and through his company from 2005 to 2009, while Isaacs made personal and corporate donations of at least ￡626,500 to the party, ￡50,000 of it earmarked for The In Campaign, a group lobbying to remain in the EU.

The Cypriot government documents show that Howard, and Isaacs and his wife all sought Cypriot citizenship last year.

A spokesperson for Howard declined to comment.

Isaacs did not respond to requests for comment; his assistant said that he was traveling and unavailable.

The Conservative Party did not respond to requests for comment.

Britain voted narrowly to leave the EU in 2016, but the details of the country’s future relationship with the bloc are still unclear.

Economists have said that Britain would be economically poorer under every form of Brexit, compared with staying in the EU.

Cypriot citizenship costs a minimum of 2 million euros (US$2.2 million), of which at least 500,000 euros must be permanently invested. At no point in the application process is the applicant compelled to live in — or even visit — Cyprus.

Cyprus is popular with people seeking a second passport, because the entire investment can be in real estate, and it has low taxes.

The Cypriot government documents reviewed by reporters also list a man named David John Rowland as having sought citizenship. The documents that name Rowland contain scant details, showing only that he applied for a Cypriot passport as part of an investor group.

Separate Cypriot company records list UK national David John Rowland as a director of a company called Abledge Ltd, which was registered on Dec. 31, 2015.

These records show Rowland’s home address to be on the British tax haven island of Guernsey — the home of the David John Rowland who is a Conservative Party donor, former party treasurer, property developer and financial adviser to Britain’s Prince Andrew. Reporters could not determine Abledge Ltd’s line of business or any other information about the firm.