Admit the past, KMT, and move on

By Jerome Keating

“That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet” — so argues Juliet in Shakespeare’s play. Similarly, a de facto independent democratic nation such as the Republic of China (ROC) would remain a de facto independent democratic nation whatever its name.

However, there is more: Taiwan would be better off in the international community by making the needed name change.

This is the revelation once again exposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Trojan horse, the “anti-annexation” bill — a proposal that was justifiably struck down in the Legislative Yuan.

The bill would have made it illegal for any civil servant to advocate renaming the ROC, changing its territory or dissolving, absorbing or replacing it.

Changes to a nation’s name or territorial boundaries are normal things that any nation can take care of, especially when the nation has a colonial past — so why the objection?

Why does the KMT continue to resist changing the name of the ROC? Taiwan is not China and does not need to have “China” in its name to remain the democracy that it is — so why?

Taiwan has never been a part of China. True, the western half of Taiwan was ruled by the Qing Dynasty, but that dynasty was a Manchu Kingdom, not Chinese. China was only one of several territories controlled by the Manchus.

This should lead Taiwanese to ask: What historical reality is the KMT not willing to face in a name change?

The first clue can be found in the wording of UN Resolution 2758 from October 1971.

That resolution deals with China, restoring “all its rights to the People’s Republic of China” and recognizing its “representatives.”

The resolution goes on to “expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) from the place which they unlawfully occupy at the UN.”

Taiwanese must note that it was the representatives of Chiang — the KMT — that were expelled. The name “Republic of China” is not even mentioned.

The only link that that name has with China is that it represents a losing cause, a footnote in history from when its 1947 Constitution was disallowed after the ROC lost the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

The ROC government had no right to claim China, or even Taiwan. Its representatives became interlopers — a government in exile, a diaspora. As for Taiwan, the ROC presence raised another issue, one that the 1952 San Francisco Peace Treaty never resolved.

Taiwan is still in that political limbo, because 70 years on, the US — the primary victor in World War II — remains “undecided” on its status.

However, the more devastating reality is that the representatives of Chiang were expelled from the UN — although, technically, they walked out before they could be expelled.

This is the bitter reflection in the mirror of history that the KMT seeks to avoid by not letting go of the word “China.” The KMT would finally have to admit to being a government in exile, to losing the war.

It would have to admit that its representatives came as a diaspora, as carpetbaggers, to Taiwan, where they set up a government in exile, lording it over the Taiwanese.

This runs much deeper than the KMT simply being unable to face that its dream of ruling China has been lost. It would have to confront why it lost the war, despite having immense advantages over the Chinese Communist Party. It would have to admit that it lost the hearts and souls of the Chinese people, to admit that its hunger for power, privilege and entitlement overcame any sense of democracy that it had.