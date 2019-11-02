World’s most valuable AI start-up scrambles to survive Trump’s blacklist

By Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg

The cofounder of China’s SenseTime Group was visiting New York to encourage more collaboration with the US on artificial intelligence (AI) when he heard the news: US President Donald Trump’s administration had blacklisted his company. So much for more cooperation.

Xu Bing (徐冰), the 29-year-old cofounder, knew SenseTime was at risk given rising tensions between China and the US, but the timing took him by surprise.

He was spending a few days showing off his latest products and meeting other AI researchers earlier this month when the US Department of Commerce put his company and seven others on its “Entity List,” prohibiting US companies from providing crucial supplies like semiconductors.

His phone flooded with calls and e-mails from worried employees and investors.

SenseTime is emblematic of the clash between the world’s two biggest economies. China is seeking to evolve economically by moving beyond manufacturing into the technology vanguard, with the explicit goal of dominating key fields like AI.

Trump’s administration is increasingly adamant about containing China’s rise, arguing that companies like Huawei Technologies Co steal intellectual property and threaten national security, while startups like SenseTime and Megvii Technology are complicit in human rights violations in Xinjiang.

The company’s founders are a bit stunned at getting caught in the crossfire. They are mostly academics who decided to commercialize their technology five years ago, drawing attention from both the US and Chinese governments because of the applications for surveillance.

Now they plan a shift away from hardware, which requires US chips, to focus on software for facial recognition and other applications. The founders think they could survive the existential threat.

“Long-term, the fundamentals of business are still most important, so that’s what we will focus on,” Xu said.

SenseTime, whose US$7.5 billion valuation is the highest for an AI startup in the world, is trying to reassure investors, employees and customers. The company said in a statement that it is “deeply disappointed” at the blacklisting decision and would seek relief. It emphasized it complies with all laws in local jurisdictions.

“These are real risks for tech companies in China,” said Crawford Del Prete, president of the market research firm IDC.

SenseTime has been preparing for the worst.

The company raised about US$2.5 billion last year from investors including Japan’s Softbank Group Corp and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte, according to a person familiar with the matter. That forestalls the need for an initial public offering (IPO) any time soon.

Chinese surveillance giant Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co warned last week that it may lose customers in overseas markets because it was part of the US blacklisting.

Megvii, another AI startup that was blacklisted this month, is pressing ahead with its IPO plans, effectively testing whether investors would take on the risks of a blacklisting. (Megvii also says it has done nothing wrong and plans to fight the US ban.)

For SenseTime, the biggest challenge of the Trump move is that it would lose access to US semiconductors, particularly from Nvidia Corp. The chips are incorporated into AI cameras and other hardware that SenseTime sells to corporations and government agencies.