Web stars must follow same laws as media

By Sandy Yeh 葉毓蘭

Due to concerns over the violent incidents in Kaohsiung allegedly inspired by Web celebrity Allen Lien (連千毅), the government sent Criminal Investigation Bureau Commissioner Huang Ming-chao (黃明昭) to the city to handle the case, drawing criticism from Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and his supporters, who said the government was using dirty campaign tricks against him.

Putting aside the issue of whether it was necessary for the central government to step in after Lien caused trouble in Kaohsiung for three days, Internet celebrities and online streamers can incite crowds to gather and cause disturbances.

Using online platforms such as the Facebook group “Baoliao Commune” (爆料公社), they are using selective broadcasts to denounce the central government and, in particular, the police for either not doing enough or handling the matter the wrongly.

By arousing their audience’s discontent, they can incite a mass incident at any time. This is a problem the government must not ignore. As Internet technology continues to develop, the high accessibility and low cost of social media have completely changed the media ecosystem.

Lien has only recently become a well-known figure, but Holger Chen (陳之漢) has long been one of Taiwan’s most influential Web celebrities. Chen’s streaming career, launched in 2014, has grown so fast in five years that he can shake every political party.

Before the nine-in-one elections on Nov. 24 last year, candidates such as Han, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) New Taipei City mayoral candidate Hou You-yi (侯友宜) all took part in his live broadcasts.

During the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential primary this year, DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) and former premier William Lai (賴清德) also appeared on his online show, the Ministry of National Defense invited him as a celebrity endorser to its TV show and even President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with him.

However, they all looked small next to Chen, a fitness- coach-turned-Web-celebrity, putting up a smiling face despite Chen’s use of foul language.

As Chen takes advantage of his connections with influential politicians, they also approach him for a reason. If they want to win elections, they need to control the most effective communication tools, as these can change not only our lifestyles but also our political choices. Popular streamers can easily attract tens of thousands of viewers to watch their shows, or receive more than a million hits for an episode.

As a result, they have a stronger voice in society and ignore law and authority, acting more arrogantly by the day. This is the cause of the chaos that Lien created and the bullying of another streamer, Wu Hsiao-che (吳小哲), whose rivals allegedly broke his arms and legs after kidnapping him in Pingtung County.

Web celebrities are a product of the Internet era, and the purpose of what they say and do is to attract attention.

Taiwan is politically deeply divided. While political talk shows on traditional media are regulated by journalism ethics and the laws, online streamers enjoy a greater freedom of speech, as live streaming does not need government approval.

The National Communications Commission should draw up a code of conduct and principles for interaction between platform operators and online streamers, and strengthen streaming management.