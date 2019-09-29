Geoengineering is a quick, short-term aproach to climate crisis

By Francois Martel

Geoengineering will save us from the climate crisis, its champions insist. By using technology either to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or to deflect some solar radiation away from the Earth, they claim, we should be able to undo the damage wrought by humanity’s failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

While it certainly sounds like a convenient solution, there is no proof that it would work — and no telling what the side effects could be. In the view of Pacific Islanders, it barely merits discussion.

Proponents of geoengineering are right about one thing: We are facing a climate emergency that demands radical and urgent action. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made that starkly apparent in October last year, and reinforced the point last month, with its report on climate change and land.

Some major economies — including Canada, Ireland, and the UK — as well as regions and cities, have now officially recognized the scale of the crisis. The question is whether this would translate into a commitment to take the necessary action.

That certainly did not happen at last year’s UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland. Instead, leaders stuck to weak commitments that effectively allow for the continuation of business as usual — an outcome that was driven by countries in which fossil-fuel industries have tremendous political and economic clout. In most cases, they were the same countries that promote geoengineering solutions.

For Pacific Islanders, who are on the frontlines of a climate crisis to which they have barely contributed, this persistently selfish and short-sighted approach has gone from disappointing to frustrating to infuriating.

The 14 sovereign Pacific island countries account for only about 0.02 percent of total global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, with many either possessing low-lying islands or composed entirely of low-lying atolls, they are extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change, beginning with rising sea levels.

However, Pacific Islanders know better than to succumb to the siren song of geoengineering. In fact, they have been used as guinea pigs for the testing of powerful and risky technologies before — including nuclear weapons in the 1940s and 1950s — and are still suffering the consequences.

In the Marshall Islands, for example, the US built (only in the 1980s) a massive concrete dome to house the deadly radioactive debris from such tests, but the structure was not built to last. As the dome degrades, the risks of radiation leaks are rising.

Geoengineering is not an entirely new topic to the Pacific. Governments in the region have already been targeted by researchers and proponents.

At a 2013 workshop in Suva, Fiji — organized by University of the South Pacific’s Pacific Centre for Environment and Sustainable Development and the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies — participants agreed that more research, broader awareness and transparent debate on the topic were needed.

However, as participants emphasized, no climate engineering technology should be implemented unless it is proven to be a sufficiently safe option — and then only as a last resort. Even field testing should not take place without enforceable regulations and governance structures.

Most importantly, Pacific countries agreed that geoengineering technologies should not be regarded as a substitute to radical global mitigation efforts, including major emissions cuts.