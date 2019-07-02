[ LETTER ]

Risking national security

Speaking at the first televised election platform presentation of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) five presidential hopefuls on Tuesday last week, former Taipei County commissioner Chou Hsi-wei (周錫瑋) said that the F-16V jets the US sold to Taiwan are “useless” and that Taiwan should consider purchasing advanced Chinese fighters instead.

Chou’s dumbfounding remarks reflect the misunderstanding of some Taiwanese about the new model of F-16 jets.

Moreover, his failure to distinguish friend from foe is Taiwan’s biggest crisis today.

I am in favor of continuous cross-strait exchanges, but that does not mean that Taiwan should abolish its self-defense capabilities.

During the Cold War, for example, the US and the Soviet Union insisted on maintaining strong defensive capabilities for the sake of national security, despite their Strategic Arms Limitation Talks.

Based on the same reasoning, despite growing China-Japan relations in recent years, the Japan Self-Defense Force remains on the alert against Beijing.

Apart from continuing to buy the newest F-35 jets from the US, it has built Aegis-equipped warships and expanded its sea power as part of a series of military building projects.

As for China, it has never withdrawn the threat to “resolving” the cross-strait issue by force, and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s aircraft carrier has passed through the Taiwan Strait.

Although China is unwilling to admit it, while the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have not openly turned on each other, various military tests, exercises and intelligence activities are taking place under the table.

Taiwan’s US arms procurements comply with its national interests, and such deals can directly and effectively boost the armed forces’ strength.

For the sake of national security and the cross-strait situation, necessary arms procurements should be a part of the national defense.

The F-16V jets have proven to be a fine weapon by foreign military experts, not to mention that Taiwan has a monopoly on researching and developing the aircraft’s upgrade program.

Since the F-16 series aircraft is in service in dozens of countries across the world, Taiwan can potentially be expected to make billions of New Taiwan dollars if these countries wanted to upgrade or purchase upgraded F-16V jets in the future, making Taiwan a winner second only to the US arms dealers.

When a Taiwanese politician recklessly denounces US arms sales and mocks the military’s arsenal, he might not only hurt the US’ view of and trust in Taiwan, he could once again jeopardize the future of national defense. Taiwanese must be alert to this risk.

Ray Song

Chiayi