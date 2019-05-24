Time for a Taiwan-US trade deal

By Juan Fernando Herrera Ramos

After Chinese Vice Premier Liu He’s (劉鶴) visit to the US that ended without a deal between the world’s two largest economies, he said that officials from both nations would meet again in Beijing, but made it very clear that China would not be willing to make any concessions on “important principles.”

The failure to produce an agreement was because China reportedly backed away from many of the commitments it had previously accepted, which included changes to its trade laws regarding the well-known Chinese practice of “forced technology transfers”: Foreign companies that wish to do business in China must partner with local companies and share their proprietary information.

As a result of the failed negotiations, US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods, as he had threatened to do so months before.

The tariffs rose from 10 percent to 25 percent, and just a few days later, China responded in kind by announcing that it would also increase tariffs of up to 25 percent on US$60 billion of US goods.

Following the Chinese decision, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced that the US administration would order a tariff hike on pretty much all remaining Chinese imports to a value of US$300 billion.

The increase is still months away from taking place, as it must go through a period of public comment before actually being imposed, but it is likely to be implemented by July.

This was described by Politico in an article on Tuesday last week as the “nuclear option” in the ongoing trade dispute, and was considered by many to be nothing more than a threat to make China quickly come to an agreement with the US.

However, it now seems that the threat is very close to becoming a reality.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said in a notice: “The proposed product list covers essentially all products not currently covered by action in this investigation,” excluding “pharmaceuticals, certain pharmaceutical inputs, select medical goods, rare earth materials and critical minerals.”

The escalation of the conflict has once again rattled international markets, and with Trump now saying that the tariffs could actually bring more benefits to the US economy than any good deal they could make, it should not surprise anyone if this conflict extends for months, if not years.

The US president seemed to have at least contemplated that scenario when he sent out a tweet saying that China would probably try to wait for a Democrat to defeat him in the next election, so that they could obtain a better deal.

In what appeared to be a response to the situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) warned that one civilization forcing itself on another would be “stupid” and “disastrous.”

The lack of a solution is likely to have negative consequences for both nations — and possibly for Taiwan and the rest of the world — but as the old saying goes: If life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

Taiwan must take advantage of the conflict between China and the US and push more than ever before for a bilateral trade agreement with the US.

According to the USTR: “US goods and services trade with Taiwan totaled an estimated US$94.5 billion in 2018... Taiwan is the US’ 11th-largest goods trading partner with US$76 billion in total [two-way] goods trade during 2018.”