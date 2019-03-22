By Patpicha Tanakasempipat / Reuters, BANGKOK

In Thailand’s election “war room,” authorities scroll through thousands of social media posts, looking for contraventions of laws restricting political parties’ campaigning on social media that activists say are among the most prohibitive in the world.

The monitors are on the lookout for posts that “spread lies, slander candidates or use rude language,” all breaches of the new electoral law, said Thai Election Commission Deputy Secretary-General Sawang Boonmee, who gave a Reuters team an exclusive tour of the facility.

When they find an offending post, on, for example, Facebook, they print it out, date-stamp it and file it in a clear plastic folder, to be handed over to the commission and submitted to Facebook for removal.

“When we order content to be removed, we’ll reach out to the platforms, and they are happy to cooperate with us and make these orders efficient,” Sawang said.

Sawang said the tough electoral laws governing social media for the election on Sunday, the first since a 2014 military coup, are a necessary innovation aimed at preventing manipulation that has plagued other countries’ elections in recent years.

“Other countries don’t do this. Thailand is ahead of the curve with regulating social media to ensure orderly campaigning and to protect candidates,” Sawang said.

A Facebook representative said that it reviewed requests from governments on a case-by-case basis.

“We have a government request process, which is no different in Thailand than the rest of the world,” the representative said.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Democracy advocates worry that the social media restrictions laid out by the military government might be impeding parties from freely campaigning.

The rules require that candidates and parties register social media handles and submit a post to the commission, stating what platform it is to appear on and for how long.

Parties and candidates are only allowed to discuss policies, and posts that are judged to be misleading voters or that portray others negatively could see the party disqualified, or a candidate jailed for up to 10 years and banned from politics for 20.

Pongsak Chan-on, coordinator of the Bangkok-based Asia Network for Free and Fair Election, said that the rules go far beyond combating “fake news” and raise questions about how free and fair the election will be.

“The rules are stricter than in any recent elections anywhere. They’re so detailed and strict that parties are obstructed,” he said.

The monitoring center, with a signboard reading “E-War Room,” has three rows of computers and stacks of printouts, with half a dozen workers spending eight hours a day searching for contraventions of the law.

Another intelligence center scans for contraventions 24 hours a day, but it was “off limits” to the media, Sawang said.

The election is broadly seen as a race between military-backed Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and parties that want the military out of politics.

However, the stringent rules have left anti-junta parties fretting about how to campaign online, nervous that they could inadvertently break a rule that triggers disqualification.

Up until now, the new rules have not been used to disqualify any candidates, although the very threat has had a dampening effect and encouraged self-censorship.