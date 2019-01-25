US corporates tally costs, and opportunities of climate change

By Christopher Flavelle / Bloomberg

Bank of America Corp worries that flooded homeowners could default on their mortgages. Walt Disney Co is concerned that its theme parks might get too hot for vacationers, while AT&T Inc fears that hurricanes and wildfires could knock out its cell towers.

Coca-Cola Co wonders whether there will still be enough water to make Coke.

As US President Donald Trump’s administration rolls back rules meant to curb global warming, new disclosures show that the US’ largest companies are already bracing for its effects.

The documents reveal how widely climate change is expected to cascade through the economy — disrupting supply chains, disabling operations and driving away customers, but also offering new ways to make money.

The disclosures were collected by CDP, a UK-based non-profit organization that asks companies to report their environmental impact, including the risks and opportunities that they believe climate change presents for their businesses.

More than 7,000 companies worldwide filed reports for last year, including more than 1,800 from the US.

On Tuesday, CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, released letter grades for those companies that measure “how aware they are about the issue, how they’re managing it, how they’re progressing toward targets,” CDP spokeswoman Caroline Barraclough said.

Thirty US-based companies received an “A” grade, the most of any country; they include Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Home Depot Inc. Next on the list were Japan, with 25 top-scoring companies, and France, with 22.

The information that companies provide to CDP about their climate risk is typically far more specific than what they include in their filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission — and while the commission requires companies to disclose material risks, it does not ask them to address the specific threats associated with climate change.

Most of the largest US companies by market capitalization submitted information to CDP, and the vast majority said that the threat is real and serious: Of the 25 companies whose submissions reporters reviewed, 21 said that they had identified “inherent climate-related risks with the potential to have a substantial financial or strategic impact” on their business.

Many of those risks related to the effects of climate change on companies’ ability to operate. One of the most commonly cited risks was water shortages.

“Many of Intel’s operations are located in semi-arid regions and water-stressed areas, such as Israel, China and the southwestern United States,” Intel Corp said.

If climate change causes longer droughts in those areas, it could “potentially lead to increased operational costs since the semiconductor manufacturing process relies on access to water,” Intel added.

Water shortages could also threaten Coca-Cola’s business, because climate change “could limit water availability for the Coca-Cola system’s bottling operations,” the company said.

More frequent hurricanes and wildfires could force AT&T to spend more money on repairing damage to its network, as well as “proactively relocating equipment or additional network hardening,” the telecom said.

It added that disasters cost it US$627 million in 2017.

Rising temperatures are already affecting “the comfort, and health and well-being of customers” in Disney’s theme parks, the entertainment group wrote.