President Tsai’s apt reply to China

By Sumit Kumar

While delivering a speech on Jan. 2 to mark the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan,” Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said that a Taiwan independent from mainland China was not an option and no person or party could stop the trend toward “unification.”

At the same time, Xi also reportedly said that China would not rule out using force to unify Taiwan and China.

He also said: “Independence would only bring profound disaster for Taiwan” and promised the nation a bright future under a “one country, two systems” framework.

In an equally strong reply to Xi’s speech, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) argued that her government does not accept the so-called “1992 consensus,” and emphasized that a vast majority of Taiwanese are resolutely opposed to the “one country, two systems” framework.

She reiterated that the development of cross-strait relations must be based on “the four musts”: China must face the reality of the existence of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and not deny the democratic system that Taiwanese have established; China must respect the commitment of the 23 million Taiwanese to freedom and democracy, and not foster divisions or offer inducements to interfere with their choices; China must handle cross-strait differences peacefully, on the basis of equality, instead of using suppression and intimidation to force Taiwanese to submit; and it must be governments or government-authorized agencies that engage in negotiations — any political consultations that are not authorized and monitored by the public cannot be called “democratic consultations.”

Of course, the tension between Taiwan and China is not a new phenomenon. The genesis of the conflict goes back to 1949 when, after losing mainland China to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) led by Mao Zedong (毛澤東), Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) retreated to Taiwan, establishing Taipei as the capital of the Republic of China government.

Subsequently, Taiwan and China claimed to represent all of China. The ouster of Taiwan from the membership of the UN General Assembly and its Security Council, as well as the US’ decision to recognize China as a country and end diplomatic ties with the Republic of China in 1979, boosted China’s position against Taiwan.

At the same time, Chinese leadership focused on using the “1992 consensus” with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) as the strongest tool to claim Taiwan as a part of China.

However, since Tsai came to power in 2016, she made one thing very clear: Her government does not recognize the “1992 consensus.”

At the same time, Tsai’s New Southbound Policy to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries, as well as other developments, upset the Chinese leadership.

As if these developments were not enough for China to be up in arms about, US President Donald Trump’s special focus on elevating ties with Taiwan marked a new turn. This was evident from the fact that after being elected as president, Trump received a telephone call from Tsai and also initially questioned the “one China” policy.

Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018, which mentions strengthening defense ties between the US and Taiwan. The act also states that the US should invite Taiwan to participate in military exercises and consider “re-establishing port-of-call exchanges between the navies of the two sides.”