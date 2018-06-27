[ LETTERS ]

The plastic straw dilemma

The Taipei Times reported that the Environmental Protection Administration on June 8 announced that plastic straws will be banned next year to protect the environment (“Straw dilemma grips the nation,” June 17, page 3).

It is a problem for people: How will they drink beverages? Taiwanese like drinking beverages, especially bubble tea, a signature drink of Taiwan. Foreign visitors also love it.

If the single-use plastic straw is banned, tea shops will encounter a big problem.

In my opinion, plastic straws can be banned, but it should be in stages.

The problem with the policy is that there is no clear and united explanation, methods of enforcement provided by the government, or a buffer period.

Therefore, people cannot accept the new policy under such an uncertain situation.

Moreover, the government should provide a more effective plan for people to pass through the transition period.

A politician said that people could use spoons to drink bubble tea. I think this is very irresponsible.

Indeed, there are some stores that provide recyclable straws for customers.

However, the problem with stainless steel straws is that they are harder than plastic straws, and it might cause serious harm to people.

For example, Taiwanese like drinking beverages when they are walking. If they fall, the straws will hurt their mouth and cause a hemorrhage. Also, Starbucks recycles stainless steel straws in the US, Canada and China, because four children got hurt.

Furthermore, some factories already have the techniques to produce eco-friendly straws with alternative materials.

However, eco-friendly straws mentioned in the news are not easily found on the market.

People cannot find stainless steel straws or glass straws in convenience stores.

They can be found in certain shops cooperating with the straw brand, and cost about NT$300 for a whole set with different sizes.

If people want to buy a famous brand, it costs about NT$1,000 for a set.

Following the global trend is a good thing, and it is undeniable that the environment should be protected.

However, the government also needs to think about how to promote its policy, make a clear and reasonable explanation to let people accept it and find a plan to implement it gradually.

Otherwise, the policy cannot be implemented well.

Chii Wang

New Taipei City

Taiwanese need to unite

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on June 13 met with US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce. The purpose was to open a dialogue on how Taiwan can work closer with the US.

During the meeting, Tsai complimented the US on its support in many aspects, especially during this difficult time in the face of Chinese aggression.

Also, the US said that it would unceasingly strive to guarantee Taiwan’s ability to have a voice in international contexts.

I have to say that Taiwanese are really in a difficult time, even with the guarantee from the US.

China in March announced 31 preferential policies for Taiwan to draw skilled Taiwanese. The announcement affected many industries in Taiwan and we could see China’s ambition to strengthen their international competitiveness as well as weaken Taiwan’s.

Also, two countries, the Dominican Republic and Burkina Faso last month severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which made Taiwan hopeless in terms of diplomacy.