Home / Editorials
Mon, Apr 30, 2018 - Page 7　

Korea summit puts nuclear ball in Trump’s court

By Eric Talmadge  /  AP, SEOUL

After a summit high on theatrics, emotional displays of Korean reconciliation and some important but familiar sounding plans to boost bilateral relations, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has safely returned to Pyongyang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to his official residence in Seoul.

However, is buyer’s remorse about to set in?

Despite its feel-good emphasis on relationship-building, the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade left a lot of question marks around the biggest and most contentious agenda item of them all: denuclearization. And that puts the ball squarely in the court of US President Donald Trump, whose much anticipated sit-down with Kim is expected to be just weeks away.

For Moon and Kim, that was probably a feature, not a bug, as they were both looking to make a show of Korean unity. However, it could complicate matters for Trump, who has raised expectations of a deal with Kim to abandon his nuclear weapons much higher. In the long run, that could complicate things for everyone involved.

For sure, Friday’s day-long summit inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Koreas was a major step forward for diplomacy and could set a more solid foundation for future, more substantive talks. Starting off with a meeting that establishes goodwill and personal relationships at the highest level is a smart move, particularly when there is so much animosity in the air.

Moon also proved that he really knows how to put on a show — and Kim revealed his skill at playing along for the cameras.

The two seemed almost like old pals, hugging and holding hands, sitting off to themselves on a footbridge in the Demilitarized Zone for a private “chat” that lasted nearly a half-hour. As they exchanged their first handshake, Moon motioned for Kim to cross the concrete slab that marks the division of the nation — a hugely symbolic, albeit highly choreographed, moment.

Kim then went off script, according to South Korean officials, and motioned for Moon to take a step back and join him in the North. The seemingly impromptu dance seemed to encapsulate the reality — some might say absurdity — of their nation’s division along the 38th parallel, a decision made not by Koreans themselves but by a US military trying to counter Soviet expansion after Japan’s defeat in World War II.

The summit follows meetings between Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, with South Korean presidents in 2007 and 2000. Each produced similar-sounding vows to reduce tensions, replace the current armistice that ended the fighting in the 1950-1953 Korean War and expand cross-border engagement.

One difference from Friday’s summit was the pledge by Kim and Moon to officially declare an end to the conflict sometime this year.

They also announced a series of engagement measures. They are to set up a liaison office in the North Korean city of Kaesong, which is near the border and is the site of a now shuttered industrial complex that had for years been the biggest joint project between the two countries. Moon is to visit Pyongyang in the fall, high-level military talks are to be held next month and reunions are to be arranged for families separated by the war.

All of these measures are significant.

They underscore a real policy shift in the South away from the hardline approach taken by its previous president, Park Geun-hye. Moon clearly is interested in pursuing a less volatile relationship with the North on several fronts and appears unwilling to put all of that on hold until Kim agrees to some sort of quick and complete denuclearization.

This story has been viewed 509 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top