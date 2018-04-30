Korea summit puts nuclear ball in Trump’s court

By Eric Talmadge / AP, SEOUL

After a summit high on theatrics, emotional displays of Korean reconciliation and some important but familiar sounding plans to boost bilateral relations, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has safely returned to Pyongyang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to his official residence in Seoul.

However, is buyer’s remorse about to set in?

Despite its feel-good emphasis on relationship-building, the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade left a lot of question marks around the biggest and most contentious agenda item of them all: denuclearization. And that puts the ball squarely in the court of US President Donald Trump, whose much anticipated sit-down with Kim is expected to be just weeks away.

For Moon and Kim, that was probably a feature, not a bug, as they were both looking to make a show of Korean unity. However, it could complicate matters for Trump, who has raised expectations of a deal with Kim to abandon his nuclear weapons much higher. In the long run, that could complicate things for everyone involved.

For sure, Friday’s day-long summit inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Koreas was a major step forward for diplomacy and could set a more solid foundation for future, more substantive talks. Starting off with a meeting that establishes goodwill and personal relationships at the highest level is a smart move, particularly when there is so much animosity in the air.

Moon also proved that he really knows how to put on a show — and Kim revealed his skill at playing along for the cameras.

The two seemed almost like old pals, hugging and holding hands, sitting off to themselves on a footbridge in the Demilitarized Zone for a private “chat” that lasted nearly a half-hour. As they exchanged their first handshake, Moon motioned for Kim to cross the concrete slab that marks the division of the nation — a hugely symbolic, albeit highly choreographed, moment.

Kim then went off script, according to South Korean officials, and motioned for Moon to take a step back and join him in the North. The seemingly impromptu dance seemed to encapsulate the reality — some might say absurdity — of their nation’s division along the 38th parallel, a decision made not by Koreans themselves but by a US military trying to counter Soviet expansion after Japan’s defeat in World War II.

The summit follows meetings between Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, with South Korean presidents in 2007 and 2000. Each produced similar-sounding vows to reduce tensions, replace the current armistice that ended the fighting in the 1950-1953 Korean War and expand cross-border engagement.

One difference from Friday’s summit was the pledge by Kim and Moon to officially declare an end to the conflict sometime this year.

They also announced a series of engagement measures. They are to set up a liaison office in the North Korean city of Kaesong, which is near the border and is the site of a now shuttered industrial complex that had for years been the biggest joint project between the two countries. Moon is to visit Pyongyang in the fall, high-level military talks are to be held next month and reunions are to be arranged for families separated by the war.

All of these measures are significant.

They underscore a real policy shift in the South away from the hardline approach taken by its previous president, Park Geun-hye. Moon clearly is interested in pursuing a less volatile relationship with the North on several fronts and appears unwilling to put all of that on hold until Kim agrees to some sort of quick and complete denuclearization.