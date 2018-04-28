The Liberty Times Editorial: Flattery gets you nowhere in China

Media pundit Joyce Huang (黃智賢) on April 11 posted a commentary on Sina Weibo praising Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) for his speech at the Boao Forum for Asia, in which he declared that China should deepen reform and make itself even more open to the outside world.

Huang said that no other world leader could match Xi for his vision and positive outlook. She said that as a Chinese, she felt happy about the Boao Forum, but as a Taiwanese, she felt sad.

However, not long after she posted her comments, her post was deleted and her account was locked. Although it was later unlocked, that post had disappeared.

Lamenting what happened, Huang on April 12 wrote on her microblog: “What does it mean to have enemies in front of you and behind you, too? It is when you are struggling on the frontline to combat Taiwanese independence, and suddenly, from behind you, where you thought you had no enemies, someone stabs you in the back. Of course, Taiwanese independence supporters will be the ones most encouraged by such an incident.”

It is hard to think of a better illustration of the contrast between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait than this latest interlude.

Huang talks about herself “as a Chinese,” but she clearly knows nothing about China — wanting to express herself freely in China using Taiwan’s exceptional freedom of speech.

Surprise, surprise, in today’s China, there is no freedom to speak; in fact, there is even no freedom not to speak. There is no freedom to criticize Xi, nor is there any freedom to praise him.

When it comes to praising Xi, the central party and state authorities must set the tone, and then the media relay it according to the orders they are given. They cannot just praise him any way they like, otherwise you might get a situation where the media, like some Internet users, commit the treasonous act of damning Xi with faint praise.

During the 19th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in October last year, Chinese political leaders and media told people how to praise Xi. Huang would do well to study these instructions. In an authoritarian nation, praising the top leader is the highest form of political science and improvisation by pundits is definitely not allowed.

Actually, every supporter of unification with China in Taiwan would do well to learn from this valuable experience. They need to understand that you cannot flatter Xi just because you want to.

In today’s China, it is not just ordinary people who have no freedom of expression; even high-ranking and powerful figures, when they lose their grip on power, will only be free to confess their wrongdoings.

For example, former Chongqing Communist Party secretary and politburo member Sun Zhengcai (孫政才), who had been tipped as a future Politburo Standing Committee member and possible successor to Xi, on April 12 was put on trial in Tianjin for corruption. In a statement to the court, he said that he had only himself to blame, deserved his punishment and had no objections to the charges against him.

He admitted his guilt, repented of his wrongdoing and said that he would sincerely submit to the court’s judgement. The court is answerable only to the Chinese Communist Party and if it wants you to admit accepting whatever amount it dictates in bribes, you had better admit that you took those bribes. However many mistresses it accuses you of having, you had better admit it without question.