Ryan Hass On Taiwan: Focus on Taiwan’s competitiveness

Prior to US President Donald Trump’s visit to China in November last year, some in Taiwan were concerned that the US would sacrifice the nation’s interests for a “grand bargain” with China over North Korea. Fortunately, those worries never materialized.

Nevertheless, given both Trump’s unconventional approach to foreign affairs and his casual inconsistency on Taiwan issues following his congratulatory call with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in December 2016, such concerns will be hard to fully extinguish.

Given anxieties about Trump’s conviction on Taiwan and Beijing’s steadily intensifying pressure on the nation, now would be an opportune time for senior officials in Washington and Taipei to dedicate themselves to identifying and articulating a shared animating purpose for the relationship — a set of principles and priorities that would anchor and give direction to the relationship.

The upcoming unveiling of the American Institute in Taiwan’s new office compound could provide a useful platform for both sides to articulate such a shared affirmative vision for the relationship. First, a quick review of recent events:

Following Trump’s “state visit plus” to Beijing in November, the Trump administration abruptly shifted its posture on China. Beginning with the White House’s National Security Strategy and carrying through in reports from the US Department of Defense and the Office of the US Trade Representative, the Trump administration described China as a strategic rival and vowed to take a more hard-nosed approach in pushing back against problematic Chinese behavior.

As part of such efforts, Trump has made clear he intends to launch stout unilateral trade actions to compel China to modify its statist economic model and bring about more fair and balanced bilateral trade.

At about the same time, “friends of Taiwan” on Capitol Hill pushed legislation to upgrade US-Taiwan relations, including by supporting naval port calls and encouraging visits by US and Taiwanese officials at all levels. Both of these measures are largely symbolic, authorizing and encouraging the US president to do things for which he already has authority to act.

Meanwhile, debate over how to best address North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs continues to dominate discussions in Washington. There has been active debate about whether the US should launch pre-emptive or preventive military strikes against North Korea. Trump has warned that “time is running out” for peaceful solutions, given the stubborn pace of Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile advances.

As the US contends with the real risk of military conflict on the Korean Peninsula and intensifying trade friction with China, now is not a good time for Taipei to be pushing symbolic initiatives to reshape its relations with Washington. Any such lobbying risks being perceived as a sign of Taipei’s tone-deafness to the significant stresses Washington confronts.

The focus for Taiwan now should be on demonstrating it is in lockstep with the US in confronting its most pressing challenges: denuclearizing North Korea and promoting more fair and balanced trade. Such actions would materially strengthen US-Taiwan ties, which would in turn widen the aperture for the US to support Taiwan’s efforts to strengthen its economic competitiveness.

Taiwan has already made admirable moves to cut trade and financial ties with North Korea. It could consider further highlighting its efforts to bring its commercial sea fleet and its banking sector into compliance with all relevant UN sanctions, as well as its successes in blocking North Korean efforts to contravene sanctions.