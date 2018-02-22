Planning key to disaster readiness

By Yao Chung-yuan 姚中原

Natural disasters or catastrophes caused by human error could happen more frequently. This is something the public must be aware of, and all levels of government should take preventive measures and draw up contingency plans.

Taiwan faces security threats not only from military or diplomatic maneuvers: Other forms of nontraditional security threats have become more frequent and serious, too, not least natural disasters, such as typhoons and earthquakes, which often cause tremendous damage.

Both the devastating 921 Earthquake in 1999 and the magnitude 6.0 Hualien earthquake earlier this month caused death and destruction, toppled several large buildings, damaged roads and impaired public facilities, such as electricity and telecommunications.

Another kind of nontraditional security threat comes from human factors leading to disasters that might destroy or paralyze critical infrastructure and utilities, such as water and electricity supply, traffic and telecommunications. When such infrastructure cannot function normally, daily life and work are seriously hindered.

One notable instance of disaster due to human error occurred on Aug. 15 last year. At a CPC Corp, Taiwan natural gas power plant in Taoyuan’s Datan Township (大潭), technicians made several mistakes during routine maintenance and subsequently caused the system to automatically and simultaneously shut off the gas supply to six generators, leading to blackouts nationwide affecting 6.68 million users in 17 municipalities.

Even the Boai Special District (博愛特區), home to several ministries and other government agencies, which had never before experienced a blackout, was affected.

The government and the public should enhance and be prepared with more knowledge for preventing nontraditional security threats.

Moreover, every level of government should proactively research ways to immediately and simultaneously deal with severe disasters happening at the same time at different locations.

By making proper plans and being prepared, damage can be reduced and the effects of these nontraditional security threats can be mitigated.

Yao Chung-yuan is a former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s Strategic Planning Division.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming