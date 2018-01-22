The fabulous story of North Korea’s fabric made of stone

By Ju-min Park and James Pearson / Reuters, SEOUL

For much of the world, it is a niche product. In North Korea, where winter temperatures are frigid and which cannot produce enough cotton or wool for clothing, the synthetic fiber developed after nylon was glorified as a revolutionary invention.

Known outside North Korea as vinylon, it was christened “vinalon” by the nation’s founder, former North Korean leader Kim Il-sung. He ordered that it be developed to put clothes on people’s backs.

It is a story which reveals much about the history of North Korea.

The state says the fiber symbolizes its self-reliance, but diplomatic records show that the project was less successful than Kim had hoped — Pyongyang was more dependent on others than it claimed.

The North Korean government does not provide foreign media with a point of contact in Pyongyang and the country’s delegation to the UN did not respond to a request for comment.

WONDER FABRIC

The global vinylon fiber industry was worth US$443 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$539 million by 2022, according to Orbis Research.

Swedish outdoor clothing company Fjallraven uses a form of vinylon, Vinylon F from Japan, in products including the Kanken backpack.

Fjallraven does not source material from North Korea, a company spokesman said.

Companies in Japan and China make vinylon based on petroleum, but North Korea has no oil reserves. Instead it makes vinalon from two commodities it has in abundance: coal and limestone.

The process starts with workers mining anthracite and breaking limestones.

Vinalon dates back to 1939, two years after DuPont of the US introduced nylon — and with it affordable stockings, American glamor and movie stars.

At the time, North Korea was part of Japan and nylon was undercutting Japanese silk and cotton exports. A Korean scientist was on the team at Kyoto University that developed an alternative fiber. His name was Ri Sung-gi.

Ri’s invention starts out as hard, white crystals that look like sea salt. However, once drawn out and spun into a thread, it acquires a texture like cotton. It is stiff and hard to dye, but strong.

It was promising, but two wars interrupted Ri’s efforts to develop his fabric.

In 1948, after World War II, North Korea became a communist state.

The North Koreans invaded the South and in the ensuing three years, the US bombed Pyongyang.

About 2.5 million soldiers and civilians died on both sides, according to the South Korean Ministry of Defense.

In 1953, the Korean War paused with a truce.

Ri wanted to help rebuild. He offered to develop his fabric in South Korea. The South, which was allied with the US, was not interested.

At this time, all Soviet states were driving for technological prowess. The North was courting foreign scientists and it did what it could to keep hold of them.

Ri defected. North Korea likened him to Marie Curie, the French chemist who developed the theory of radioactivity.

“To bore a hole into the heart of US imperialism, I have been peering through microscopes and shaking my test tubes with determination,” Ri Sung-gi wrote in his memoirs.

JUCHE

The Soviet Union was forging ahead. On April 12, 1961, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin beat the US to be the first man in space. Joseph Stalin sponsored Kim as founder of North Korea.

Under Japanese rule, the North had received more investment in heavy industry than the South and it had ample energy.