EDITORIAL: The flip side of flag waving

An online petition to amend the Criminal Code to ban the Chinese national flag was on Wednesday rejected by the Ministry of Justice, which said it would infringe on people’s freedom of speech.

While those who signed the petition might see this as a defeat, they should instead see it as a chance to celebrate the strength of the nation’s democracy.

Unlike in China, where expression has limitations and where the Republic of China (ROC) flag is banned, Taiwan allows people to freely debate the nation’s political future and express support for the political entity of their choosing.

The freedom of pro-unification activists to display the People’s Republic of China (PRC) flag should not cause concern for pro-independence activists, because displaying the flag further reinforces the notion that the PRC and the ROC are two separate, sovereign states.

The only people who need to be concerned about the PRC flag being displayed in Taiwan are Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) hardliners who hold out hope for an eventual retaking of the “mainland.”

Petition supporters said that the prevalence of the PRC flag in Taiwan would facilitate a communist takeover of Taiwan, as Taiwanese have become susceptible to PRC propaganda. While it is true that the PRC government uses propaganda to influence Taiwanese, much of that involves posts to online forums by fake users who spread rumors and leave negative comments about Taiwanese politicians and the military.

Conversely, those who protest and wave PRC flags in public places are largely seen as a nuisance and ignored. Often it is foreign visitors who are inconvenienced by these pro-unification demonstrations, and the government has already taken steps to prevent them from assembling in places such as the plaza in front of Taipei 101 and the MRT station entrance in the Ximending (西門町) shopping area.

The government is also aware of the potentially harmful nature of fake posts, and the National Communications Commission last month said that it plans to implement a fact-checking platform later this year.

Protests are frequent in Taiwan — further evidence of the nation’s strong democracy — and these will continue regardless of whether PRC flags may be displayed. In fact, groups with connections to the Chinese government are unlikely to display PRC flags, as they routinely deny such connections.

Unlike flag-waving pro-unification demonstrations, which are merely expressions of personal opinion, political protests criticizing specific government policies have often been found to have links to China, which could infringe upon various laws.

Article 100 of the Criminal Code, for example, states: “Any person by violence or threats committing an overt act with intent to destroy the organization of the State, seize State territory, or, using illegal means, change the Constitution or overthrow the Government shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not less than seven years.”

Flag-waving pro-unification demonstrations are perfectly acceptable in a democratic Taiwan, as long as the demonstrators do not infringe upon the rights of others by, for example, verbally or physically assaulting others, obstructing the free passage of others or disturbing the peace. Those are all minor offenses and there are laws in place to deal with them.

While PRC flags might be offensive to some Taiwanese, the freedom to display them stands as a testament to the strength of this nation’s democracy, rather than being a threat to it.