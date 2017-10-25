Filial piety is an immoral concept

By Herbert Hanreich

A peculiar ceremony involving thousands of young people and their parents recently took place in Taipei in the presence of the city mayor: Young people, in a symbolic gesture, washed the feet of their parents. This public ritual — the fifth in five years — is aimed at reinforcing a person’s commitment to one of the core values of traditional Chinese culture: filial piety, that is, children respecting their parents.

It is worth noting that the term “children” here refers to sons and daughters of any age. Thus, filial piety refers to a child’s life-long commitment to their parents, including adult “children.”

Organizers of such events claim that filial devotion, or treating parents with love and respect, leads not only to a more harmonious society, but also contributes to the formation of individuals with a stronger sense of morality.

They regard filial piety as a moral imperative, obliging the young as it favors the old. It is a demand requiring adherence in the name of tradition.

However, the whole concept of filial piety is highly problematic.

One might first wonder how “love and respect” can be demanded. Can you sensibly demand that your children love you? Either they do or they do not, depending on how their parents treat them. Love, just like respect, must be earned and they require freedom to be authentically granted or denied.

Evidently, certain behaviors do not deserve respect or love. Commanding them, therefore, is a perversion of the meaning of those terms.

However, a closer look reveals what “love and respect” really mean in this context: obedience. This can be commanded, but it also reveals that a society that insists on those demands regulating its intergenerational discourse is not well.

Those demands are symptoms of a disease, not the cure.

One might also wonder why social virtues stemming from times when one’s world ended at village borders and when anyone you met during your lifetime was either friend or foe, is still attractive to so many people.

One might further wonder about the naivete of the organizers’ claim with regard to a harmonious society: If all children love their parents, they say, then there would be fewer social conflicts. This is not a great insight. It is like saying that if all follow the same social rules, then there would be more social harmony. Yes, of course it would be so, in “brave new” Taiwan. However, the problem is that people tick in different ways.

Eventually, one might also wonder why what is apparently common sense and usual practice — children loving their parents — requires such grand symbolic gestures. All this noise obviously indicates, too, that something is wrong with this commanding value, despite its propagation for more than 2,000 years.

However, maybe something is wrong because of its longevity: what has worked yesterday, does not necessarily work today. Life is changing and with, the paradigms of “good” behavior.

The most misguiding claim those traditionalists make is that filial piety promotes moral behavior. The opposite is the case. Like harmony, it is a deeply immoral concept in today’s world.

A modern moral concept is based on freedom and equality of individuals: Each individual should respect a person’s choice to live a life according to one’s own ideas, with the sole reservation that one’s choice must not restrict another person’s freedom to choose.