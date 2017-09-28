Cooperating globally on UN goals

By Lin Ching-yi 林靜儀

Taiwan has been restricted by the “one China” policy in international politics for decades. Taiwanese know that there is a barrier between Taiwan and international society.

Between 2000 and 2015, the UN implemented its Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which included improving poverty to halting the spread of HIV/AIDS and providing universal primary education, based on a blueprint agreed to by all 193 UN member states and the world’s leading development institutions.

Although Taiwan is not a UN member, it still examined gender performance in 2014 according to the eight MDGs and presented the results at the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women NGO forum side events.

Taiwan did not have a plan to reach the MDGs, but we performed well on MDG No. 5 (improving maternal health) and MDG No. 4 (reducing child mortality).

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agreed to by UN member states in 2015, and complemented by commitments made in the Paris Agreement, map out economic, social and environmental objectives to be achieved by 2030 — the so-called “2030 agenda.” Assisting nations in creating governmental policies, the SDGs highlight 17 goals and 169 targets, with the goals focusing on “sustainability” and “partnership,” which are important values for Taiwan, too.

Taiwan has excellent experience in implementing gender mainstreaming policies. The government has promoted a “gender mainstreaming national policy” since 2005, the last time the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was in power. The policy is improving Taiwan’s gender equality status, especially political participation among women.

It is a good model for introducing global programs to Taiwan, as well as encouraging other nations and organizations. For example, online reports on the passage of the same-sex marriage law received more than 10 million hits in one day, and helped improved people’s understanding of Taiwan.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) DPP administration has passed the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to build a new generation of infrastructure for the nation’s future.

The program, which was promulgated by the president on July 7, comprises eight categories of infrastructure projects and will be funded by a special budget of NT$420 billion (US$13.9 billion) over four years.

The program’s water environment project is a response to SDG No. 6 (clean water and sanitation), while the “green” energy infrastructure project is a response to SDG No. 7 (affordable and clean energy) and SDG No. 13 (climate action).

The program’s railway project, urban and rural projects and digital infrastructure projects are responses to SDG No. 8 (decent work and economic growth), SDG No. 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG No. 10 (reduced inequality) and SDG No. 11 (sustainable cities and communities).

The food safety project, non-profit kindergartens and the construction of long-term care institutions in rural projects are responses to SDG No. 3 (good health and well-being). The railway project could enhance SDG No. 5 (gender equality) and school construction in rural projects promotes SDG No. 4 (quality education).

Even pension reform, judicial system reform and a nuclear-free homeland, Tsai’s most important political manifestos, respond to SDG No. 10 (reduced inequality), SDG No. 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions), SDG No. 7 (affordable and clean energy) and SDG No. 12 (responsible consumption and production).