How to win the war over trade and reap its benefits more fairly

By Natalie Blyth / Bloomberg

Trade is more contentious now than it has been for decades. Since their heyday during the 1980s and 1990s — which saw the creation of the WTO, the birth of North American Free Trade Agreement and China’s rapid integration into the global economy — international trading relationships have fallen into an uneasy state of flux.

From the US’ decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, to negotiations over Britain’s future relationship with the EU, and even a trans-Atlantic debate about chlorinated chicken, trade is at the heart of public discourse and it is proving divisive.

On the face of it, trade activity looks healthy. The number of containers traversing the world’s shipping lanes is rising steadily after a sharp shock during the financial crisis. Yet, the value of the goods they contain is dropping as commodity prices struggle. Before the crisis, trade was growing faster than GDP.

Now it is not, buffeted by a dangerous mix of economic and political headwinds.

Some are being tempted by the argument that trade is the primary cause of inequality and that the system is run by global elites who work against national interests.

This narrative is fundamentally wrong. It threatens global peace and prosperity by encouraging policymakers to resort to protectionism at a time when the world urgently needs more trade liberalization, not less, to tackle the great socioeconomic issues of today and tomorrow.

All advocates of free and fair trade need to repel this false narrative and regain the initiative, which means doing three things.

The first is to explain that trade exists because people want it to. At its heart is the simple concept of comparative advantage, whereby a community that can produce goods others need is empowered to sell to those buyers and so afford to buy the goods it needs in return.

Maritime trade was how cutlers made my home city of Sheffield, England, into the steel capital of the world, and how those same cutlers were able to buy imported goods such as tea, cotton and rubber.

Digital trade is how we can now buy Hollywood blockbusters from video-on-demand platforms hosted on servers a continent away. Trade is not just about physical goods, it is increasingly about services too, which are being made more tradable by technology.

Trade is essential for prosperity, stability and security.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, manufacturing workers in countries that are relatively open to trade earn between three and nine times more than their peers in closed economies.

Half a century ago, Southeast Asia was tearing itself apart, but this year the ASEAN bloc celebrates its 50th anniversary. Through cooperation and commerce, the member states have collectively built the world’s seventh-biggest economy and by 2030 we expect ASEAN to rank third.

The second thing we need to do is to acknowledge that the benefits of trade have not been shared evenly, so we must find policy solutions that rebuild trust by supporting wealth distribution and protecting the vulnerable.

Rather than leaving responsibility for the displaced solely to governments, businesses must play a greater role in a world where technology is already revolutionizing how we live and work.

Paying tax is not enough; companies need to collaborate with governments to develop education and labor markets that give workers the skills and protections they need to succeed.