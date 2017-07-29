The Liberty Times Editorial: KMT must reform or face demise

Commenting on the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) disruption of legislative proceedings during a review of the budget for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) said: “How can the chairman of a party issue orders by remote control to an unfamiliar legislature?”

When the KMT had a majority of seats in the legislature, it did not seek to settle scores with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) or bully legislators, Wu said.

Although opposition lawmakers have a duty to supervise and check the power of the executive, their actions should not cause the legislative process to descend into chaos, he added.

Not only is the KMT in opposition, having lost its majority in the legislature, but the dust is still settling after a fiercely contested battle for party leadership. The KMT, whose lineage can be traced back to the founder of modern China, Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙), is now in complete disarray.

Despite holding a meager 34 legislative seats, KMT legislators’ “passionate” performances on the legislative floor have gained the party international notoriety, with a video of a brawl over infrastructure spending published online by the BBC.

However, despite the government’s plummeting approval ratings, the KMT’s loud and antagonistic tactics have failed to turn its fortunes around.

Following an internal power struggle, former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) is preparing to make way for Wu.

However, Beijing appears to harbor misgivings about Wu and still supports Hung. It remains to be seen whether the interaction and friendly relations between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which have been maintained since 2005, would continue. The opportunities and threats posed by the KMT’s continued close relationship with the CCP, and the seemingly bleak electoral outlook for the KMT are interesting new political developments.

For the sake of healthy democratic competition, all Taiwanese should hope that the KMT transforms itself into a conventional participant of the domestic political scene so that it can serve the public by providing a robust opposition to the DPP — unless the KMT is swept aside by a new political force.

Fortunately for the KMT and the nation, Hung’s policy of “rapid unification” with China has not become mainstream within her party.

Nevertheless, Wu has a difficult task ahead of him due to the actions of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), who set the KMT on a course that, although not as radical as Hung’s, was severely out of touch with mainstream public opinion. The Sunflower movement in 2014 and the bloody nose inflicted by the voters in last year’s elections say it all.

Wu’s decision to imitate Ma’s “one China, each side with its own interpretation” framework might initially seem like a sensible course of action. However, the average age of voters who approve of the “one China” policy is rising, while the idea of “natural independence” awareness is gaining traction among the younger generation.

Meanwhile, Beijing has distilled its definition of “one China” into a demand to recognize the so-called “1992 consensus.”

It no longer permits the “Ma formula,” a move that has left the KMT high and dry, unsure of which way to go.

The KMT is left with only one viable course of action: to realign itself in accordance with mainstream public opinion. It must dispense with Hung’s “one China, same interpretation” and Ma’s “one China, each side with its own interpretation” formulas, otherwise it will be unable to garner sufficient votes to return to power, let alone combining that with a majority in the legislature.