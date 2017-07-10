Polluted Indian river reported dead, despite ‘living entity’ status

By Michael Safi / The Guardian, DELHI

One morning in late March, campaigner Brij Khandelwal called the Agra police to report an attempted murder.

Days before, the high court in India’s Uttarakhand State had issued a landmark judgement declaring the Yamuna River — and another of India’s holiest waterways, the Ganges — “living entities.”

Khandelwal followed the logic.

“Scientifically speaking, the Yamuna is ecologically dead,” he said.

His police report named a series of government officials he wanted charged with attempted poisoning.

“If the river is dead, someone has to be responsible for killing it,” he added.

In the 16th century, Babur, the first Mughal emperor, described the waters of the Yamuna as “better than nectar.” One of his successors built India’s most famous monument, the Taj Mahal, on its banks.

For the first 400km of its life, starting in the lower Himalayas, the river glistens blue and teems with life. Then it reaches Delhi.

In India’s crowded capital, the entire Yamuna is siphoned off for human and industrial use, and replenished with toxic chemicals and sewage from more than 20 drains. Those who enter the water emerge caked in dark, glutinous sludge. For vast stretches, only the most resilient bacteria survive.

The river that has sustained civilization in Delhi for at least 3,000 years — and the sole source of water for more than 60 million Indians today — has in the past three decades become the one of the dirtiest rivers on the planet.

“We have water records which show that, until the 1960s, the river was much better quality,” said Himanshu Thakkar, an engineer who coordinates the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, a network of rights groups. “There was much greater biodiversity. Fish were still being caught.”

RUNAWAY GROWTH

What happened next mirrors a larger Indian story, particularly since the nation’s markets were unshackled in the early 1990s: one of runaway economic growth fueled by vast, unchecked migration into cities, and the metastasizing of polluting industries that have soiled many of India’s waterways and made its air the most toxic in the world.

Delhi’s population has doubled since 1991. More than a quarter of its residents — up to 5 million people — live in illegal or unplanned settlements, their waste flowing directly into open sewers.

Twenty-two drains gush industrial effluent into the river, while the streams and rivulets that are supposed to feed in rainwater have long since been eroded or choked off by rubbish.

“We decreased the freshwater supply and increased the polluted water supply,” Thakkar said. “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to predict what would happen.”

The damage is most stark at Wazirabad, just inside Delhi’s borders, where the river meets a barrage and comes to a sudden halt. On the other side, a major drain dumps nearly 1.9 billion liters of sewage into the riverbed each day. Dissolved oxygen levels in the water drop from about 13 milligrams per liter to zero.

Animal life cannot survive in these conditions, but human life on the riverbank is ceaseless — men and women immerse themselves in rituals, bathe and scrub hard at clothing and sheets.

Some, like Sikander Sheikh, make their living off the pollution.

The Bengali, who says he is 95, operates a tiny float on the river, lifting refuse from the surface that he sells on the weekend for a few dozen rupees.