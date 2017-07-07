G20 might be most remarkable since the global financial crisis

By Andrew Hammond

World leaders are making final preparations for the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, today and tomorrow. The meeting, which is likely to see key splits between the US and other Western countries, could become the most remarkable G20 since the 2009 meeting in London during the storm of the international financial crisis.

Presidents and prime ministers are to be in attendance from the US, China, Germany, India (which takes the G20 chair next year), Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Russia, Brazil, the UK, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, Mexico and the EU. Collectively, these powers account for about 90 percent of global GDP, 80 percent of world trade and about 66 percent of the global population.

It is not just the splits in the West that could make this year’s G20 memorable. There is also massive attention being paid by many international publics to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-awaited first meeting with US President Donald Trump.

However, the biggest spectacle will be the divisions within the usually more unified Western powers. Key splits are likely to be witnessed between Canada, the US and key EU states over issues such as international trade, migration and climate change.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week sent a coded message to Trump that “whoever believes that the world’s problems can be solved by isolationism and protectionism is mistaken... One shouldn’t expect any easy conversations in Hamburg.”

What this appears to underline is that she will not shirk controversy at the summit, which will also see high-profile protests outside the security perimeter.

Given the splits in the Western ranks, Merkel might well find that one of her strongest allies on climate and trade issues could be Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). Xi has positioned himself this year as a defender of economic globalization and also a big advocate, like Merkel, of the Paris global climate change deal.

In part, this is because the Chinese leader wants to defend the legacy of last year’s G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, which focused on the need for more innovative, sustainable global growth. Just prior to the event in September last year, Xi and former US president Barack Obama both formally ratified the Paris agreement, an important move given that the US and China are together responsible for 40 percent of the world’s carbon emissions.

The ambitious German summit agenda has a key theme of the “networked world.” The broad agenda that sits under this includes financial regulation and, in particular, addressing “harmful tax competition” between countries.

Despite potential US opposition, Merkel also wants to reaffirm G20 commitment to free trade. One specific potential flash point with this agenda is the possibility that Trump will use the summit to demand specific action to reduce excess capacity and other perceived distortions in the steel market.

Germany also wants to put Africa’s development on center stage at the summit. In particular, Merkel wants to secure support for a “Compact with Africa” to bring more private investment, jobs and new businesses to the continent. On a similar theme, there will also be discussion on how best to move forward with the UN’s implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the German hosts also want as many of the G20 as possible to recommit to the Paris agreement.