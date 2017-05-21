DPP spending political capital fast

By Frank Wu 吳豐山

Yesterday marked one year since President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inauguration.

Last month, a poll by the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation found that 46 percent of the public disagree with the way Tsai is running the government.

Furthermore, 53.9 percent say they are dissatisfied with Premier Lin Chuan’s (林全) Cabinet and 60 percent are dissatisfied with the DPP government’s overall performance.

Foundation chairman You Ying-lung (游盈隆) said the poll results show that the government is facing a crisis of “entrenched administrative difficulty” and that there is an urgent need for sweeping reform.

The poll was very thorough and showed that even the party’s traditional strongholds of Yunlin, Chiayi, Nantou, Pingtung and Penghu counties, as well as Tainan, registered more than 50 percent disapproval.

I am not a member of any political party, but I believe in democratic politics and I am happy to see a continuous change of political parties heading the government.

Similarly, as the DPP succeeded in winning both a legislative majority and government power, I would be happy to see the party be successful in running the nation and help it to progress.

Therefore, an analysis of the “state of the nation” must be carried out in a dispassionate way.

Prior to taking up office as president, Tsai lacked practical experience for the role. A high level of academic achievement and a sweeping victory at the ballot box gave Tsai the confidence that she was well-equipped to be president.

However, self-belief is no substitute for practical experience.

Many presidents lack experience when entering office and this does not guarantee poor performance, although an inexperienced president must have a competent team of advisers to lean on.

For reasons unknown, Tsai seems uninterested in assembling a broad and talented team of advisers which would bring stability to government.

I previously posed this question to key members of the Tsai administration: Who are the one or two people close to the president who are able to say “this is wrong, we should be doing it like this instead.”

I was told there is no one.

Under the Constitution, the premier is the nation’s most senior executive leader.

One way to deal with an inexperienced president would be to place the responsibility of governance on the premier, but Lin also lacks sufficient practical experience.

With about a dozen ministries under the Executive Yuan, it is essential that the premier is firm but fair, focuses on the essentials and assumes and maintains an overall view.

However, from the way that different ministries and agencies are constantly stepping on each others’ toes, it is clear that Lin has allowed himself to become bogged down in the details of government and is unable to see the big picture.

The number of truly talented Cabinet members can be counted on one hand.

Imagine for a moment that the public deducts half a percentage point for every mistake that the Cabinet makes: The government’s approval rating would fall by five points after committing 10 blunders and 10 percentage points after having made 20 errors.

Looked at from this perspective, is it any wonder that the polling data indicates that the public is losing trust in the Tsai administration?

The way the public assesses the competency of the government is not limited to the administrative performance of the central government.