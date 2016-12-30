Solar energy and rethinking geothermal: ARENA’s hits and misses

By Bianca Nogrady / The Guardian

As any punter will know, backing winners is not easy. There is a little bit of science, a little bit of art and a whole lot of luck.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) came into being in 2012 though an act of parliament, with a US$2.5 billion, 10-year mission to improve the affordability of renewable energy and increase its supply in the nation. It has not been smooth sailing; this year the agency was facing a US$1.3bn budget cut, but this was commuted to a smaller but still significant US$500 million.

Six years on it has spent nearly US$100 million wholly or partly funding more than 60 projects across the renewable energy portfolio, from solar to geothermal to wind to hybrid.

ARENA chief executive Ivor Frischknecht says it is not so much about picking winners as working to generate market interest in the area. However, with a rapidly expanding range of technologies and innovations arising to meet the demand for a truly sustainable energy supply, the agency and its expert advisory boards have had to make a lot of tough decisions. Some have paid off handsomely. Others have not.

IMPROVING THE EFFICIENCY OF SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC CELLS

How do you make solar photovoltaic cells cheaper without compromising their quality and efficiency? It is the holy grail question of solar photovoltaic development, prompting researchers at the University of New South Wales and industry partners Suntech R&D Australia to investigate how to mass produce high-quality solar cells that maintain their performance for as long as possible.

“The silicon wafer is by far the biggest cost of making a solar cell so it’s important that the cost of the silicon wafer gets reduced,” said professor Stuart Wenham, chief investigator on the project and director of the university’s Centre of Excellence for Advanced Photovoltaics and Photonics. “But the problem for reducing the cost of the silicon wafer is the fact that it reduces the quality.”

With US$4.4 million from ARENA, the researchers not only achieved a new world record for efficiency of the most commonly used commercial silicon wafer, but have subsequently developed a method to further improve efficiency.

Hydrogenation is new technology that uses hydrogen atoms to chemically neutralize impurities within the silicon, thus improving its purity and performance. The technology can be incorporated into existing solar cell manufacturing processes and is now commercially available, with interest coming from around the world.

CO-LOCATING SOLAR AND WIND

Wind turbines and solar farms both require large amounts of space. A country the size of Australia has an abundance of land, wind and sun, but there is the potential to combine all three of these.

The agency commissioned a report, which was published in October, to identify areas for brownfield development — retrofitting solar farms at existing windfarms — or greenfield projects, where a site for both wind and solar could be developed. The report’s authors, AECOM, found that co-location was not only viable across a range of sites, but could achieve significant cost savings in connection equipment, installation, operation, maintenance and development.

Since then, ARENA has invested nearly US$10 million in Australia’s first large co-located wind and solar farm in the southern highlands of New South Wales. The plan is to install 10 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic power generation alongside the existing 165.5MW Gullen Range windfarm.