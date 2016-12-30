No food, no meds, no respite: A boy’s death in Venezuela

By Nicholas Casey / NY Times News Service, MATURIN, Venezuela

His name was Kevin Lara Lugo and he died on his 16th birthday.

He spent the day before foraging for food in an empty lot, because there was nothing to eat at home. Then in a hospital because what he found made him gravely ill.

Hours later, he was dead on a gurney, which doctors rolled by his mother as she watched helplessly. She said the hospital had lacked the simplest supplies needed to save him on that day in July.

“I have a tradition that in the morning of their birthdays, I wake up my children and sing to them,” his mother, Yamilet Lugo, said. “How could I do that when my son was dead?”

Venezuela has suffered from so many ailments this year. Inflation has driven office workers to abandon the cities and head to illegal pit mines in the jungle, willing to subject themselves to armed gangs and multiple bouts of malaria for the chance to earn a living.

Doctors have prepared to operate on bloody tables because they did not have enough water to clean them. Psychiatric patients have had to be tied to chairs in mental hospitals because there was no medication left to treat their delusions.

Hunger has driven some people to riot — and others into rickety fishing boats, fleeing Venezuela on reckless journeys by sea.

However, it was the story of a boy with no food, who had gone searching for wild roots to eat, but ended up poisoning himself instead, that seemed to embody everything that had gone wrong in Venezuela.

The country’s economic crisis had spent months encircling his family, only to snatch away its second-born son.

His neighborhood, on the edge of what was once a prosperous oil boomtown, had long been running out of basics like corn flour and bread.

The cutlery factory where Lugo had worked shut down in May because it could no longer obtain the materials to make plastic, joining many across the country that have gone idle. That left the family unable to buy what food was left.

At the hospital, Lugo said, there was no respite. Like so many clinics throughout the country, the one in Maturin ran out of basic supplies like intravenous solutions, leaving the family to search the city and haggle with black-market sellers in the hours before Kevin died.

“This boy dies this way for no reason at all,” said Lilibeth Diaz, his aunt, looking at Kevin’s grave, his name etched in wet concrete by a friend’s fingertip.

Kevin is the baby in the overalls in the picture on his mother’s wall, the one who earned the perfect attendance awards. They still hang on the walls, too.

The markers in the kitchen wall ticked off his growth. By 12, he was about 1.5m tall; by 14, he was about 11cm taller. His name is scribbled in child’s writing on a light switch in the bedroom he and his mother shared.

“Active Kevin” says another doodle on a cabinet there.

On her cellphone, Lugo stared at a photograph of her embracing her son last year, on the front porch he had painted yellow. She has changed a lot since then. Her collarbone now protrudes from her neck.

“I weigh 40 kilograms now,” she said.

Kevin was losing weight, too. By spring, everyone in the family was.

Then Jose Rafael Castro, Lugo’s boyfriend and the only other breadwinner in the household, came home with bad news: The construction supply factory where he worked making cinder blocks had let him go because the owners could no longer find cement.