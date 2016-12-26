The country set to cash in on climate change

By Patrick Barkham / The Guardian

Asked if he is fearful about the impact of climate change, Tonnes “Kaka” Berthelsen’s response is typical of many Greenlanders.

“We are more concerned about the Maldives,” he said bluntly.

Greenland has lived with extreme environmental changes for a decade or more. Sea ice is forming two months later and melting one month earlier. Rivers fed by retreating glaciers are at record levels. And temperature records were smashed twice this year, with stunned meteorologists rechecking their measurements after 24°C was recorded in the capital, Nuuk, in June.

Traditional hunters are giving up their dog teams because there is three months less hunting on sea ice but climate change is “no disaster,” according to Berthelsen, the deputy manager of Knapk, Greenland’s hunters and fishers’ association. The 56,000 inhabitants of the largest island in the world that is not a continent must adapt, fast.

In the sea, new fish species are arriving. On land, the melting ice is set to reveal a wealth of zinc, iron, uranium, gold, and rare earth elements that some predict will be the largest deposits outside China.

Greenland believes that climate change will bequeath the wealth to win the ultimate political prize: full independence from Denmark. The country gained self-rule in 2009, but its economy is still sustained by a 3.2 billion kroner (US$449.9 million) annual grant from its former colonial masters.

The vast majority — more than 90 percent — of Greenland’s export income is from fish, and this year was the best ever year, according to Berthelsen. Greenland’s “pink gold,” cold-water shrimp, is moving further north and new fish species — mackerel, herring, cod and Atlantic bluefin tuna — are entering the country’s waters. “We haven’t seen such big cod stocks since the 1970s,” Berthelsen said.

A QUESTION OF ADAPTING

However, in the far north, climate change is hastening the decline of hunting.

“The traditional way of life is very challenged,” said Bjarne “Ababsi” Lyberth, a biologist and hunting expert for the Association of Fishers and Hunters. People “used to go hunting for weeks on the sea ice. They would go so far out they couldn’t see any land. Now they can travel only for one day by sea ice, there’s too much open water and it’s unstable.”

Greenland has three climate types — polar, Arctic and sub-Arctic — and the effects on the nation, its people and wildlife are varied. In the polar region, hunters report that polar bears “haven’t changed much” and still look in good health, Lyberth said. Further south, the bears have less body fat and are seen more frequently near villages, scavenging for food. Hunters also find it is impossible to store their meat in caches on the ice, as they once did, because hungry polar bears take it.

“The changes that Europe and the rest of the world are becoming aware of have been going on in Greenland for 10 or 20 years,” Lyberth said. “It’s not something that scares people. It’s more a question of adapting.”

Losing three months of sea ice means that hunters are getting rid of their dog teams, which are expensive to feed and maintain, and switching to fishing, but during the long winter darkness it is easier to hunt on ice with dogs than take a boat out fishing.

“Climate change not only has an economic impact but an enormous impact on culture and how we are dealing with traditional lifestyles,” said Aleqa Hammond, the country’s former prime minister, the first female to be elected in 2013, and now a member of the Danish parliament.