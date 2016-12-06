Egypt and Turkey soften opposition to al-Assad as regional alliances evolve

By Anne Barnard / NY Times News Service, BEIRUT

The Syrian government, flush with pivotal battlefield gains and bolstered by support from Iran and Russia, is finding itself the beneficiary of an evolving regional realignment spurred by the war in Syria.

Egypt and Turkey, countries that were once vocal opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have, to varying degrees, softened their positions. Egypt, the region’s most populous Sunni country and wary of Iran’s Shiite theocracy, has made its tacit, increasing support of the Syrian government public for the first time. And Turkey, a Sunni regional power, is reshaping the Syrian battlefield by edging closer to Russia and dampening its long-time support for rebels fighting al-Assad.

The shifts come at a volatile time as countries in the Middle East long aligned with the US are hedging their bets and looking to Moscow for support as Russian intervention transforms the conflict in Syria.

The maneuvering comes as Russia asserts itself across the region to a degree not seen since Soviet times, partnering with an increasingly ambitious Iran.

Long-standing US alliances with Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are frayed, and face new uncertainty with the election of US president-elect Donald Trump, whose foreign policy remains largely undefined, except for an avowed eagerness to shake things up.

Egypt, which has seen its influence wane, is seeking allies and relevance wherever it can find them, even if that means shelving concerns about Iran.

While Russia’s goal seems to be to expand its influence and pave the way for the international rehabilitation of al-Assad’s government, the scrambling of alliances remains in motion and the results unclear. The new relationships are messy, contradictory works in progress.

“In today’s regional context, this tactical hedging by countries on multiple fronts is likely to continue and may accelerate under a Trump administration,” said Brian Katulis, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress in Washington.

Egypt and Turkey both provide examples of hedging, testing realignments but not jumping in with both feet.

Turkey has reached a potentially game-changing understanding with Russia in northern Syria — slackening support for besieged rebels in the divided city of Aleppo in exchange for a sphere of influence along its border — but continues to push the deal’s boundaries politically and militarily. And Egypt is diverging from its traditional allies in some ways, by splitting from Saudi Arabia on Syria; it remains financially dependent on the kingdom and hopes to mend fences with the US under Trump.

Egypt, Katulis said, is “seeking to signal that it has an independent perspective and position” on the Syrian conflict and on regional policy, balancing the US and Russia, not aligning entirely with either the Gulf Arab states or Iran.

The emerging “al-Sisi doctrine,” named for Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, is “rigid anti-Islamism and rigid anti-militancy and a very vocal support for nation states and sovereignty,” said Michael Wahid Hanna, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, a New York research institute.

Those positions are congruent with al-Assad’s. However, they diverge from those of Saudi Arabia, which has long been one of Egypt’s main financial lifelines, supplying aid worth tens of billions of US dollars.