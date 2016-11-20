A responsible US nuclear strategy

By Parris Chang 張旭成

When US President Barack Obama’s second term ends in two months, how will he be remembered?

As the first African-American president, certainly. His legacy will also include the consequential achievement of overseeing an economic recovery, but his effort to expand access to healthcare — so-called “Obamacare” — is highly controversial. He will also be remembered for his efforts to slow climate change and, in foreign policy, his “pivot” toward Asia — which lacks the requisite determination and resources.

Nuclear disarmament has been a top priority of Obama’s presidency. In April 2009 — when Obama had been in office less than three months — he delivered an inspiring speech in Prague in which he pledged to launch a new era of nuclear disarmament and declared “America’s commitment to seek the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons.”

Six months later he won the Nobel Peace Prize, partly on account of his utopian vision for, and commitment to, a nuclear-free world.

To be sure, his efforts toward disarmament have been considerable. In 2010, the US Department of Defense’s Nuclear Posture Review reduced the role of nuclear weapons in US national security strategy; ruled out the development of new nuclear warheads and narrowed the contingencies under which Washington would ever use or threaten to use nuclear weapons.

Does Obama feel morally obligated to pursue nuclear disarmament because the US is the only country to have used nuclear weapons in wartime?

Perhaps.

In May he became the first sitting US president to visit Hiroshima since the city was destroyed by an atom bomb in 1945. Critics can question former US president Harry Truman’s decision to drop the bomb. What cannot be questioned is that Truman acted out of an imperative to save American lives and win the war.

In any event, although the US has not used nuclear weapons since 1945, it has still relied on them to deter aggression, defend allies, and preserve strategic interests.

Former US president Dwight Eisenhower, in his memoir Mandate for Change 1953–1956, wrote that China’s accession to the armistice of the Korean War was due in part to hints by Washington that it might use nuclear weapons against military targets in China. Likewise, during the Taiwan Strait crises in the 1950s, Eisenhower and then-US secretary of state John Foster Dulles publicly warned Beijing that the US might use tactical nuclear weapons to forestall a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Former US president George W. Bush, in his memoir Decision Points, recalled his futile efforts to gain then-Chinese president Jiang Zemin’s (江澤民) cooperation in efforts to stop North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

In February 2003, Bush warned Jiang that “if we could not solve the problem diplomatically, I would have to consider a military strike against North Korea.”

Jiang and then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il took Bush’s threat of force seriously. Six months later, the first round of six-party talks over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program got under way in Beijing.

These are examples of the US showing determination to use its overwhelming military power, perhaps including nuclear arms, to defend its interests and allies. However, a US nuclear “no-first-use” pledge would squander an important piece of Washington’s power. It would limit strategic options, undermine the credibility of Washington’s promises to defend allies — South Korea in particular would be worried — and reduce US ability to deter aggression. All in all, it would be a gross strategic mistake.