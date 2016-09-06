Owners of a company on a global shopping spree are a Chinese mystery

By Michael Forsythe and Jonathan Ansfield / NY Times News Service

Pingyang County’s verdant hills still hint at a long-lost China. Rice paddies and villages surround its bustling towns, and in the fields, farmers wade into the mud to plant seedlings as they have for thousands of years.

It is an odd place to find the people behind a Chinese corporate powerhouse that is turning heads on Wall Street with a global takeover binge. Yet the area is home to a tiny group of just such people — small-time merchants and villagers who happen to control multibillion-dollar stakes in the Anbang Insurance Group, which owns the Waldorf Astoria in New York and a portfolio of global names and properties.

US regulators are now asking who these shareholders are — and whether they are holding their stakes on behalf of others.

The questions add to the mystery surrounding a company that seemed to come out of nowhere, surprising dealmakers with offers to pay more than US$30 billion for assets around the world.

Anbang’s shopping spree is part of an outflow of money from China that has reshaped global markets, but has often been shrouded in secrecy, sometimes by prominent Chinese looking to shift their wealth abroad without attracting attention at home.

That poses a problem for international regulators trying to identify the buyers behind major acquisitions and to assess the riskiness of these deals.

The Anbang shareholders in the Pingyang County area hold their stakes through a byzantine collection of holding companies.

However, according to dozens of interviews and a review of thousands of pages of Anbang filings by the New York Times, many of them have something in common: They are family members and acquaintances of Wu Xiaohui (吳小暉), Anbang’s chairman, a native of the county who married into the family of Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平), China’s paramount leader in the 1980s and 1990s.

In many ways, Anbang and Wu appear to be archetypal products of China’s mix of freewheeling capitalism and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dominance, a formula that has fueled nearly four decades of untrammeled growth.

Anbang got its start as an auto insurance company in 2004 in the eastern city of Ningbo. For years it was only a minor player, but it took off as it became more aggressive with its finances, buying stakes in Chinese banks and bringing in money by selling high-risk, high-yield investment funds to ordinary Chinese.

Wu, 49, a former car salesman and low-level anti-smuggling official, led Anbang through this transformation and is now known as one of China’s most successful businessmen. He wears tailored suits and polished loafers, hobnobs with the likes of Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, and sometimes holds court at Harvard University.

However, he does not appear in Anbang’s filings as an owner.

It is common in China for the wealthy to hold shares in companies in the name of others. Known in Chinese as baishoutao (白手套), or white gloves, these people are often trusted relatives or acquaintances. Many defend the practice as a way to protect their privacy in a nation where riches can be a political liability, but others say white gloves can be used to hide ill-gotten gains and thwart corruption investigators.

Anbang did not respond when asked if Wu was a shareholder and declined to answer questions about its owners.

The company “has multiple shareholders who have made all required disclosures under Chinese law. They are a mix of individual and institutional shareholders who made a commercial decision to invest in the company,” a spokesman said. “Anbang has now grown to be a global company thanks to the support of these long-term shareholders.”