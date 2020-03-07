The nation’s top three telecoms yesterday revealed initial pricing plans for 5G services ahead of commercial launches amid intensifying competition for subscriptions.
Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), the nation’s largest telecom, unveiled its “5G experience pass,” which allows 4G subscribers on its NT$1,399 (US$46.57) monthly plan to upgrade to 5G at that rate for 12 months, it said in a news release.
The plan, set to launch on Tuesday next week, would initially only be available to customers that have purchased Samsung Electronic Co 5G mobile phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20.
Photo: Bloomberg
Chunghwa last month secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, considered the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band, costing the company NT$58.37 billion.
Although Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) revealed its 5G pricing plan last month, it yesterday updated its offerings with a similar fee structure, allowing customers paying for its NT$1,399 4G data plan to upgrade to 5G without an additional fee.
The nation’s second-biggest telecom said that subscribers would also benefit from a NT$2,500 discount on 5G smartphone purchases or other electronic devices of equal value.
Consumers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S20 would receive an additional NT$5,000 discount on their monthly subscriptions, it said.
Taiwan Mobile paid NT$30.66 billion to secure 60MHz of 5G bandwidth in the 3.5GHz band, the lowest among Taiwan’s telecom operators, along with 200MHz in the 28GHz band.
With similar offerings available, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) yesterday said that it would provide free 5G service upgrades for customers subscribed to its NT$1,399 data plan.
Subscribers who purchase 5G smartphones with data plan bundles can also apply for its 12-month 5G experience package, the company said.
Far EasTone secured 80MHz of the 3.5GHz band, as well as 400MHz of the 28GHz frequency band, which is considered part of the fastest 5G bandwidth, for NT$43.04 billion.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as