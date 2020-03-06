Unity Opto Technology Co (東貝光電) is to invest more than NT$1.9 billion (US$63.42 million) to expand its local production, after the Ministry of Economic Affairs approved its application to join a government program to stimulate local investment, the ministry said yesterday.
The program, which was launched early last year during an escalating US-China trade dispute, has attracted 173 local firms to invest NT$718.8 billion in the nation, creating about 59,449 jobs.
Following in the footsteps of flat-panel makers Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), Unity Opto, the nation’s largest supplier of backlight modules for LED panels, is to set up six new smart production lines for mini-LED and micro-LED products at its existing plant in New Taipei City’s Wugu Industrial Park (五股工業區), the ministry said.
While seeking to capitalize on increasing demand for LED TVs, Unity Opto also plans to make backlight modules for various applications in automotive devices, optical sensors and other products that use visible-light communication technologies, the ministry said.
The ministry said that it also approved investment applications from three other companies.
MSSCorps Co Ltd (汎銓科技), which specializes in material analysis in the semiconductor sector, is to invest NT$1.2 billion in equipment purchases, after the company late last year set up a new manufacturing site in Hsinchu County, the ministry said.
MFC Sealing Technology Co Ltd (麥豐密封科技), which operates in the upstream of the semiconductor industry, is to invest about NT$10 billion to set up a new automated plant in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅), the ministry said.
The company, which manufacturers oil seals, o-rings and rubber molded parts, is to set up 10 production lines as it seeks to expand into other markets, such as automotive — batteries for electric vehicles — healthcare and green energy, the ministry said.
Also looking to increase its operations in Yangmei, contact lens manufacturer I-See Vision Technology Inc (昕琦科技) is to invest NT$1.9 billion to expand its existing facility by adding 21 automated production lines and a clean room.
The company’s application comes after it entered the Japanese market, where it is seeking to strengthen its presence by developing a completely automated manufacturing process, the ministry said.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as