Unity Opto plans to invest NT$1.9bn locally

MORE TAKERS: Along with Unity Opto, the Ministry of Economic Affairs approved three more firms to invest as part of a government plan, bringing total participants to 173

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Unity Opto Technology Co (東貝光電) is to invest more than NT$1.9 billion (US$63.42 million) to expand its local production, after the Ministry of Economic Affairs approved its application to join a government program to stimulate local investment, the ministry said yesterday.

The program, which was launched early last year during an escalating US-China trade dispute, has attracted 173 local firms to invest NT$718.8 billion in the nation, creating about 59,449 jobs.

Following in the footsteps of flat-panel makers Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), Unity Opto, the nation’s largest supplier of backlight modules for LED panels, is to set up six new smart production lines for mini-LED and micro-LED products at its existing plant in New Taipei City’s Wugu Industrial Park (五股工業區), the ministry said.

While seeking to capitalize on increasing demand for LED TVs, Unity Opto also plans to make backlight modules for various applications in automotive devices, optical sensors and other products that use visible-light communication technologies, the ministry said.

The ministry said that it also approved investment applications from three other companies.

MSSCorps Co Ltd (汎銓科技), which specializes in material analysis in the semiconductor sector, is to invest NT$1.2 billion in equipment purchases, after the company late last year set up a new manufacturing site in Hsinchu County, the ministry said.

MFC Sealing Technology Co Ltd (麥豐密封科技), which operates in the upstream of the semiconductor industry, is to invest about NT$10 billion to set up a new automated plant in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅), the ministry said.

The company, which manufacturers oil seals, o-rings and rubber molded parts, is to set up 10 production lines as it seeks to expand into other markets, such as automotive — batteries for electric vehicles — healthcare and green energy, the ministry said.

Also looking to increase its operations in Yangmei, contact lens manufacturer I-See Vision Technology Inc (昕琦科技) is to invest NT$1.9 billion to expand its existing facility by adding 21 automated production lines and a clean room.

The company’s application comes after it entered the Japanese market, where it is seeking to strengthen its presence by developing a completely automated manufacturing process, the ministry said.