Nanya Technology, CHPT buck virus fears, post growth

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) and wafer testing service provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測) yesterday posted single-digit percentage month-on-month revenue growth for last month, indicating that local semiconductor companies have not yet been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

As all of the plants operated by Nanya Technology and CHPT are in Taiwan, the companies have not faced the severe labor shortages and production disruption experienced by companies operating in China.

Nanya Technology’s revenue last month rose 1.4 percent to NT$4.56 billion (US$151.56 million) from NT$4.5 billion in January, thanks to a mild increase in average selling prices.

Shipments were little changed from the preceding month, the company said.

On an annual basis, revenue soared 34.41 percent from NT$3.39 billion, the company said in a statement.

Last month’s revenue was the highest since September last year.

Nanya Technology yesterday said that it has not suffered any impact from the COVID-19 outbreak — its production lines and subcontractors are all in Taiwan, while supplies of raw materials and equipment remain normal.

“The company’s manufacturing, sales and operations are working normally. First-quarter shipments are expected to be in line with the company’s expectations,” the company said in a statement.

Shipments would grow by a low single-digit percentage this quarter from the final quarter of last year, the company told investors in January.

Average selling prices are to rise slightly quarter-on-quarter due to improving inventories and the adoption of bigger memories in new smartphones and other devices, it said.

The company said it is closely monitoring the development of the coronavirus outbreak and would take the necessary measures to ensure normal operations.

CHPT’s revenue rose 4.36 percent month-on-month to NT$287 million from NT$275 million, and 88.82 percent year-on-year from NT$152 million.

The coronavirus outbreak has not depressed demand as customers expect 5G-related applications to boost sales when the outbreak is under control later this year, the company said in a statement.

CHPT president Scott Huang (黃水可) last month told investors that customers had not canceled orders amid the outbreak and he did not expect it to stall customers’ 5G deployments.