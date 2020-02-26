Agencies

INVESTMENT

Companies curb Italy travel

Investment banks including Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc have curbed trips to Italy over fears that an outbreak of COVID-19 in the country’s north could quickly spread across Europe, four sources said. Milan, Italy-based Mediobanca SpA and UniCredit SpA have also banned all nonessential trips inside and outside of Italy, two sources said. Other banks including Barclays PLC and Morgan Stanley have told their Milan staff to avoid traveling to their offices in the city, two other sources said.

GERMANY

Firms reduced Q4 spending

Companies cut spending in the fourth quarter of last year, leaving the economy struggling and vulnerable even before the coronavirus outbreak created a fresh threat for global growth. Business investment fell 0.2 percent and household spending stagnated, the Federal Statistical Office said yesterday. The economy flatlined, a weak end to the country’s worst full-year performance since 2013. An Ifo survey unexpectedly rose this month, but the measure of business confidence did not capture the latest escalation in Europe, which sent global stock markets tumbling.

TRAVEL

Expedia to cut staff by 3,000

Online travel giant Expedia Inc is to cut 3,000 jobs worldwide after what the company called a “disappointing” performance last year, US media reported on Monday. The firm operates its flagship travel site, as well as Hotels.com, Hotwire, Travelocity, Cheaptickets, Egencia and CarRentals.com. Over the course of last year, sales increased by 8 percent, net income by 4 percent and earnings per share by 6 percent. By the end of December last year, the company had 25,400 employees worldwide. The job cuts would eliminate about 12 percent of its workforce.

TRANSPORTATION

Gojek denies Grab merger

Indonesia’s Gojek yesterday denied a report that it is discussing a merger with rival Grab Holdings Inc, a deal that would combine the leading ride-hailing businesses in Southeast Asia. “There are no plans for any sort of merger and recent media reports regarding discussions of this nature are not accurate,” Gojek said in an e-mailed statement. The Information reported that talks are believed to be ongoing, but a big roadblock to a deal is agreeing on control of the combined entity.

RETAIL

Tesco sells share in venture

Britain’s biggest retailer, Tesco PLC, has sold its 20 percent share of a joint venture in China to a unit of its partner China Resources Holdings Co (CRH, 華潤集團), raising ￡275 million (US$356.9 million) and completing its exit from the country. Tesco had established the Gain Land Ltd joint venture with CRH in 2014, when it started its retreat from China.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault files Ghosn claim

French car giant Renault SA on Monday said that it was filing a civil claim for damages against former CEO Carlos Ghosn over alleged financial misconduct. The company said in a statement that it reserved the right “to solicit damages with interest” from an investigation into numerous claims of financial misconduct in France. Ghosn faces a French inquiry into two parties he threw at the Palace of Versailles. He is also under investigation by France’s tax fraud office over suspicious financial transactions.