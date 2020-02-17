Diesel prices to drop, gas stable

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that they would cut diesel prices this week, but leave gasoline prices unchanged from last week.

In separate statements, state-run CPC and privately owned Formosa said that they would lower diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today, following price cuts for gasoline and diesel the previous week.

The prices at CPC’s gas stations are to remain steady at NT$24.9 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$26.4 for 95-octane unleaded and NT$28.4 for 98-octane unleaded, while the prices for premium diesel would drop to NT$22.6 per liter.

Prices at Formosa’s pumps would remain at NT$24.9, NT$26.3 and NT$28.4 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded respectively, while premium diesel is to cost NT$22.4 per liter, the company said.

Worries over the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak in China continued to rattle the global oil market, but crude prices stabilized last week, backed by expectations that major oil producers would implement deeper output cuts to offset slowing demand in China, the companies said.