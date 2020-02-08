Agencies

GERMANY

Output falls most since 2009

Industrial output suffered its biggest fall in December last year since the recession-hit year of 2009, a shock drop highlighting the weakness in manufacturing that risks dragging Europe’s largest economy into contraction again. Industrial production tumbled by 3.5 percent monthly, undershooting expectations for a 0.2 percent fall, Statistics Office data showed. That was the biggest drop since January 2009 and came after an upwardly revised 1.2 percent increase in November. The country’s export-dependent manufacturers are struggling with sluggish demand from abroad, as well as business uncertainty linked to trade disputes and Britain’s decision to leave the EU. The services sector is in better shape. The the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research on Thursday said that the 2019 novel coronavirus could also cost the country growth. The output figures came a day after the release of data showing industrial orders unexpectedly plunged in December on weaker demand from other eurozone countries, suggesting that there is no let-up in sight for the manufacturing sector.

SELF-DRIVING CARS

US grants Nuro approval

In a first-of-its-kind approval by regulators, a federal agency on Thursday gave permission for autonomous vehicle start-up Nuro Inc over the next two years to deploy up to 5,000 low-speed electric delivery vehicles without human controls such as mirrors and steering wheels. The rollout of the R2 vehicle would take place in Houston, Texas, with plans for it to deliver items such as pizza and groceries. It is about half the width of a regular car, has no steering wheel or seating positions and boasts gull-wing cargo doors reminiscent of the time-traveling car in the Back to the Future films. Nuro, a privately held robotics company based in Mountain View, California, called the regulatory approval by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “a milestone for the industry.”

CASINOS

Melco drops Crown buy-in

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd has pulled the plug on a stake purchase in Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd citing plunging traveler numbers and casino closures brought about by the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak. The US-listed casino operator dropped the second tranche of a 19.99 percent buy-in of Crown from billionaire James Packer, which was earlier valued at A$1.76 billion (US$1.18 billion). The deal has been far from plain sailing with concerns raised by regulators from the outset over links with Stanley Ho (何鴻燊), Lawrence Ho’s (何猷龍) father, who was previously under investigation by authorities in Australia and the US.

AUSTRALIA

Central bank skirts rate cut

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe signaled that his board is firmly on hold, saying that further cuts to the nation’s historically low interest rate risk doing more long-term damage to the economy than the short-term benefit they would create. “While it’s plausible that we can move toward our goals, at least right at the moment the risks have slightly tilted to outweigh the benefits,” Lowe told a parliamentary panel in Canberra yesterday. He warned of “significant areas of uncertainty,” including the viral outbreak in China, the nation’s largest trading partner. The bank kept the cash rate unchanged at a record low 0.75 percent as the labor market holds up and amid resurgent property prices.