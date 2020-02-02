Americans are running for the hills

By Carey L. Biron / Thomson Reuters Foundation, WASHINGTON

Cheap housing, deep unease and intense resilience — all forces that are driving a clutch of Americans to swap city life for a fresh start off the grid and far from civilization.

Some are survivalists, among them highfliers who fear a looming, urban catastrophe and the mayhem that might follow. Others want a greener, gentler life untainted by the malign forces of capitalism and uncertainty of mainstream politics.

Whichever camp, realtors have said that the new dropouts are not “crackpots” and often include affluent professionals whose run for the hills has boosted rural land values and started to change their property market.

“I’ve had hedge fund managers and billionaires that have made purchases, and they all have concerns about the direction of the economy and social stability,” North Carolina-based Retreat Realty Ltd president John Haynes said.

“We’re on that upward trend,” he said. “Inventory of that land on the market is tighter.”

Haynes has worked in real estate for decades.

About four years ago, he rebranded his company to pitch property to a new and growing breed of buyer — those motivated by “concerns about social stability.”

Last year was a record year for him and he was also busy in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election, when Donald Trump was elected.

“I’m sensing that again,” Haynes said. “People get uncertain and they start making decisions on the political environment and what they anticipate.”

“So I think 2020 will be a good year for my business,” he added.

Bruce — who values his privacy so would not let his full name be used — is buying 8 hectares in remote North Carolina, where trees will become fuel and water springs from the land. He has lived most of his life in cities, New York included.

However, now the plan is to escape the urban jungle — a place of traffic, noise, poverty, crime and much else Bruce, in his mid-50s, dislikes.

“It reached the point where we were tired of being on the defensive,” Bruce said of city life and the hazardous technical setup on which it relies.

“Amazon can deliver groceries in two hours, but will the grocery store have food three days after a large disaster?” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, referring to online retail giant Amazon.com Inc and the cataclysmic potential of a major disruption in electrical generation.

“Our hope is nothing like this happens,” he said. “But should it, we’ll be better prepared to survive in a rural setting, where more food is grown locally, where we have land on which to raise food or livestock, or hunt.”

Often called survivalists or “preppers,” many escapees twin an expectation of impending doom — or outright social collapse — with a deep disbelief in the government’s ability to cope. Buying land — or “bugout” property, derived from military slang for a retreat — is a priority, with real-estate networks compiling national lists of “prepper lands.”

Most survivalist land purchases are in the mountains of the US northwest, primarily Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

In 2011, a blogger and former US Army intelligence officer named James Wesley, Rawles — he includes the comma in his name — wrote a widely circulated post urging “freedom-loving Christians” to move to the region as a safe haven.

He dubbed the area the “American Redoubt” and urged followers to “buy land that will maximize your self-sufficiency.”