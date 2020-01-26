Agencies

BREXIT

Banks want UK tax breaks

British, European and US banks plan to ask the British government for as much as ￡4 billion (US$5.2 billion) annually in tax breaks post-Brexit after paying billions in extra levies to the Treasury since the financial crisis, The Telegraph reported. Bank chiefs, who say they have received offers from EU countries for their business, hope to convince Chancellor Sajid Javid, the British newspaper reported, citing an unidentified official familiar with the request. The banks will request a review of the bank levy and bank surcharge, according to the report in which the UK Treasury declined to comment.

ELECTRONICS

Apple ordered to pay WiLan

Apple Inc must pay Quarterhill Inc’s WiLan US$85 million for infringing patents related to wireless communications, a jury in San Diego ruled. WiLan’s two patents cover ways to make phone calls and download data at the same time. A different jury in 2018 said Apple infringed the patents and awarded US$145 million, but a new trial was ordered to reconsider the damages. WiLan, which has been in a mostly unsuccessful fight with Apple over royalties for the past decade, got the amount it asked for based on iPhones sales.

AIRLINES

LOT to take over Condor

LOT Polish Airlines said on Friday it would take over German carrier Condor, a former subsidiary of bankrupt travel operator Thomas Cook that has been kept aloft with government loans. “Maybe there was uncertainty about Condor’s future. I would like to say very firmly today, there is no more uncertainty,” LOT chief executive Rafal Milczarski told reporters in Frankfurt. Milczarski would not be drawn on how much LOT had offered for Condor, but “we are going to pay a fair price, a price that will enable us to pay off the KfW loan in its entirety,” he said.

INTERNET

US pressures Prague on tax

The Czech Republic could face US countermeasures if it introduces a planned 7 percent digital tax aimed at global Internet giants, the US embassy in Prague said on Friday, after the Czech parliament gave initial support to the new tax. The Czech lower house approved the first reading of the digital tax bill on Wednesday. The bill must pass two more readings and clear the upper house Senate — or a new vote in the lower house in case of a veto — before it becomes law. “The US government has been clear on the issue of digital services taxes, or DSTs,” the US embassy said in a statement, referring to past comments by the ambassador as well as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Davos this week.

BANKS

FINMA sanctions ex-CEO

A Swiss bank’s former chief executive officer has been sanctioned by the country’s financial regulator, the Financial Markets Authority (FINMA), for insider trading in his wife’s name and other “serious breaches of supervisory law.” The man executed the trades of shares of a separately listed company using his wife’s account at other lenders for several years, violating his bank’s internal directives, FINMA said on Friday in a statement. The identities of the bank and its ex-CEO were not disclosed, as is often the case in Switzerland. Illicit profits of 730,000 Swiss francs (US$752,000) were confiscated and he also faces a four-year ban from management roles and a six-year ban from securities dealing, the regulator said.

LEBANON

MF official pays a visit