JPMorgan Chase & Co and Nomura Holdings Inc are taking extra office space in China, with both increasing headcount in the nation as it opens its US$45 trillion financial industry to more competition.
New York-based JPMorgan is boosting its space in Shanghai Tower, China’s tallest skyscraper, to 20,000m2 from 15,000m2, people familiar with the matter said.
Nomura, Japan’s biggest brokerage, is nearly doubling the size of its lease to about 5,000m2, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are not public.
Both institutions have been at the fore of China’s financial opening, laying out expansive plans to build their securities and asset-management businesses in Asia’s largest economy, and hiring along the way.
As the liberalization gathers pace, it is presenting the firms and their peers, such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and BlackRock Inc, with a tantalizing opportunity to more easily compete for a slice of the nation’s ballooning wealth.
JPMorgan’s expansion comes less than a year after it relocated to Shanghai Tower in the city’s financial district because it needed more room. The lender has been hiring, a person familiar with the matter said, without giving details.
“This is a strong vote of confidence in their China business,” Jones Lang LaSalle Inc head of China research Daniel Yao (姚耀) said. “Foreign asset management companies have been at the forefront expanding in Shanghai.”
The office expansion is part of a long-term plan after the bank announced last year that it wanted to have all its Shanghai-based employees in one building, JPMorgan said in an e-mailed statement.
A Nomura representative declined to comment.
As of this month, foreign companies can apply for 100 percent control of insurance and futures ventures in China. In April, overseas players would be able to apply for licenses to start wholly owned mutual fund management firms.
Global firms could invest 7 trillion yuan to 8 trillion yuan (US$1.01 trillion to US$1.15 trillion) in Chinese assets over the next few years, the China Center for International Economic Exchanges said.
JPMorgan and Nomura both already have majority-owned securities ventures in China.
Nomura last month said that it expects its local headcount to climb to 500 by 2023 as it builds its wealth management business and expands into investment banking.
JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon has said the bank is committed to bringing its “full force” to China.
Additional office requirements from foreign financial institutions would spur strong demand in Shanghai’s office leasing market this year, helping ease elevated vacancy rates, CBRE Group Inc astern China head of research Ivy Lu (李婉菁) said.
Vacancy rates in the financial hub spiked to 19.4 percent at the end of last year, the highest level since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008 to 2009, CBRE said.
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
CORONAVIRUS WOES: Nan Ya Plastics was the only one of the four main units to post a profit due to its circuit board business seeing growing demand due to 5G deployments The four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday posted combined losses of NT$13.99 billion (US$464.74 million) for last quarter, marking the group’s worst financial performance in five years. Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the largest of the group’s four listed companies, reported a loss of NT$9.99 billion for last quarter, or losses per share of NT$1.05. The company blamed plummeting crude oil prices and weakening demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as prices of its naphtha and alkene products fell, dealing a heavy blow to its oil refining business. An inventory loss of NT$5.26 billion also added