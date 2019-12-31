TLDC, Tzu Chi Hospital to set up medical mall

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan Land Development Corp (TLDC, 台灣土地開發) is venturing into the healthcare business by partnering with a hospital to set up a medical mall in Hualien.

The Taipei-based developer has inked a memorandum of understanding with Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital (花蓮慈濟醫院) to tap into the healthcare and preventive medicine businesses, in the face of an aging population.

“The pact will allow the two sides to cooperate in digital health management, anti-aging, preventive medicine, regenerative medicine, cell therapy and other aspects,” TLDC chairman Chiu Fu-sheng (邱復生) told reporters after the signing ceremony in Taipei on Friday.

The ultimate goal is to build a world-class biotechnology park in Hualien that can help keep people healthy without dependence on medicine, Chiu said.

In the first stage of cooperation, Tzu Chi Hospital is to help TLDC build a digital health management platform using information and data from the hospital, he said.

In the second stage, Tzu Chi is to lend support in the creation of a medical mall that offers spa treatments, drug stores, skin care products, aesthetic procedures and other services at a mixed-use complex called New Paradiso (新天堂樂園) II, TLDC said.

The medical mall is to occupy the lower floors of a 10-story building, while the upper floors are to serve as a budget hotel space under the Ibis brand, it said.

Hualien Tzu Chi is to share its knowhow and help recruit interested parties to set up operations in the medical mall, TLDC said.

TLDC added that it is stepping up efforts to fill retail space at New Paradiso I, which currently features a shopping mall, top-grade movie theaters and a container turned into a Starbucks outlet.

The latest additions include South Korean coffee cup vendor Luycho Inc and Taipei-based Chinese restaurant Ding Fu Lou (鼎富樓).

Paradiso I and II are parts of a massive development project at Hualien Bay (洄瀾灣), which includes residential apartments and assorted recreational facilities.